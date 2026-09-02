Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Woos Investors, Promises Fair Treatment

The Zamfara State Government has assured investors and members of the business community of fair and equal treatment in its dealings with the private sector.

The state Commissioner for Commerce, Tourism and Industries, Tasi'u Musa Shinkafi, gave the assurance at a stakeholders' meeting organised by the ministry to discuss challenges facing businesses and investment opportunities in the state.

Shinkafi said the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal was committed to creating an environment conducive to business growth through improved engagement with the private sector.

He said the ministry would ensure fairness and justice in its dealings with businesses and other stakeholders.

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"I am committed to fairness, justice and equal treatment for all stakeholders," the commissioner said.

He described the business community as an important driver of economic growth, employment and sustainable development.

Shinkafi also invited business owners, traders, entrepreneurs and investors, including national and international business organisations, to the Zamfara State Business Summit scheduled for next week.

He said the summit would provide an opportunity to discuss investment opportunities, identify challenges facing businesses and develop strategies to promote trade and industrial development.

According to him, traders and entrepreneurs would also be allowed to showcase their products and services at the event.

He said the exhibition would provide opportunities for networking, partnerships and investment.

The commissioner urged stakeholders to participate actively in the summit and make recommendations on ways to improve the state's business environment.

He said the government was particularly interested in initiatives that would promote entrepreneurship, attract investment and develop the state's economic potential.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening cooperation between the government and private sector and generating recommendations for addressing challenges facing businesses in Zamfara.