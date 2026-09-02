Nigeria: FIFA Accepts Gusau, Excos Resignation, As NFF Reforms Continue

1 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has accepted the mass resignation recorded at the federation last week.

NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, and his General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, resigned last week following pressure over repeated failure of Nigeria's football national teams.

The executive committee members also resigned, with heads of various league bodies also dismissed as a clean sweep of football leadership in the country was witnessed.

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Emmanuel Ikpeme took over as the interim general secretary of the federation, and disquiet about potential FIFA sanction was given traction by a purported letter from FIFA.

However, the NFF has revealed in a statement that FIFA accepted the resignation of Gusau and others, and went further to debunk the presence of any letter from the world football governing body following a meeting of the Nigerian delegation led by NSC chairman Shehu Dikko with FIFA.

"@thenff has debunked news of a "letter" circulating in sections of the media as being from world-football governing body, FIFA. It is totally fake."

The delegation to FIFA included NFF administrator Ikpeme, NSC director general Bukola Olopade, and former NFF president Amaju Pinnick.

The NFF stated it reached a mutual understanding with the appropriate football governing bodies to carry out its reforms to a logical conclusion in accordance with the appropriate football laws.

"FIFA has already accepted the resignations of former principal officers and Members of the NFF Exco, and mutual engagement between the NSC, NFF administration, CAF is ongoing with FIFA on the comprehensive reforms of Nigerian football, including agreeing a road map going forward in accordance to the relevant rules books and statutes."

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