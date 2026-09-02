Nigeria: Lassa Fever Death Toll Hits 252 - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 14 new confirmed Lassa fever cases in week 33, bringing cumulative infections to 1,035.

The latest cases were recorded between August 10 and August 16, in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo and Benue states, according to the situation report released in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the agency, cumulative deaths increased to 252, while the case fatality rate rose to 24.4 per cent, higher than the 18.6 per cent recorded in 2025.

"The 14 new cases represented an increase from four cases reported during epidemiological week 32, when cases were recorded in Ondo and Edo states.

"In week 32, cumulative infections reached 1,021, with 240 deaths and a case fatality rate of 23.5 per cent," it said.

The agency said that the week 32 figure represented a decline from 17 confirmed cases recorded during epidemiological week 31, indicating fluctuations in weekly transmission.

"By week 33, 23 states had reported at least one confirmed Lassa fever case across 117 local government areas," the agency said.

It said that the agency would continue surveillance and response activities as Lassa fever remained a significant public health concern across affected states.