Nigeria: Govt Targets 1m Global Jobs for Nigerians By 2030

The Federal Government has set a target of creating one million export-linked jobs by 2030 as it moves to position Nigerian professionals and digitally delivered services as major contributors to foreign exchange earnings and economic growth.

The government unveiled the "Hire from Nigeria" campaign in Abuja, with Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, outlining measures to connect Nigerian talent with employers and businesses in international markets.

Oduwole said the initiative represented a deliberate economic strategy rather than a publicity campaign, stressing that Nigeria could leverage its large population and skilled workforce to expand services exports.

"Hiring from Nigeria is not an act of goodwill. It is a sound commercial decision that delivers capability, innovation, competitiveness and value," she said.

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She said the Federal Government was developing a demand-led services export strategy and Nigeria's first national outsourcing policy, expected to be launched in November 2026. Idris said the campaign would enable Nigerians to earn from international markets without having to relocate abroad, particularly as digital technology allows professional services to cross borders.

"A young Nigerian does not have to leave the country to participate in the global economy," he said, adding that Nigerians could "live and work and earn here at home" while serving international clients.

According to him, government communication platforms and agencies would be deployed to market Nigerian talent globally, including through the campaign's planned presentation at the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Alausa said the education sector was being aligned with the initiative by producing industry-ready professionals capable of competing globally.

He disclosed that more than 200,000 Nigerians were currently undergoing training across over 1,200 skills centres, while plans were underway for a Digital Technology Academy focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software development and cloud computing.

"The whole thing about Hire from Nigeria is to keep our people in Nigeria, but for them to service companies globally," Alausa said. Tech4Dev founder, Joel Ogunsola, said Nigeria's problem was increasingly about access to global opportunities rather than talent availability.