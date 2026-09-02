Nigeria: Cubana Chief Priest Says Imo Has Nigeria's Highest Number of Superstars

1 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Ogunsina

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest has celebrated the lifestyle and achievements of people from Imo State, declaring that the state is home to the highest number of superstars in Nigeria.

The socialite made the statement in a social media post while celebrating a new car acquired by Vintage Deluxe Interiors.

Speaking in a mix of English and Igbo, Cubana Chief Priest said people from Imo had a distinctive approach to wealth and lifestyle, insisting that having money was not enough to afford the kind of luxury associated with the state.

"Ndi Imo, our doings no be the same; na we get lifestyle," he wrote, adding that the state had "the highest number of superstars in this whole country."

He also encouraged single people to consider marriage, pointing to Nigerian TikTok personality Peller and the opportunities he believes have come his way since getting married.

The socialite has also made headlines for his own spending. Last month, he revealed that he had acquired a house in Texas, United States, for his children.

Cubana Chief Priest said he had not yet visited the US but decided to become a property owner there, describing himself as a landlord despite never having travelled to the country.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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