Gambia: Parliament to Open Busy 2026 Session With 2027 Budget, Bills and Ministerial Questions On Monday

The National Assembly is set to begin a major joint sitting of its Third and Fourth Ordinary Sessions for the 2026 Legislative Year on Monday, September 7, with lawmakers expected to consider the government's 2027 budget estimates, new legislation, international treaties and questions to cabinet ministers.

According to the Office of the Clerk, the joint session will run from September 7 to October 29, 2026. The Clerk's Office said in a statement that "the National Assembly wishes to inform the general public that the Third and Fourth Ordinary Sessions of the National Assembly in the 2026 Legislative Year shall be convened for the period Monday 07th September - Thursday 29th October, 2026".

During the session, lawmakers are expected to consider and deliberate on government business, questions to ministers for oral answers, reports from various National Assembly committees and parliamentary delegations, motions and bills. The session will also include consideration of the Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure of the Government of The Gambia for the 2027 fiscal year.

"Pursuant to section 152 of the 1997 Constitution and Order 86 of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly, Honourable Members shall consider the Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure of the Government of The Gambia for the 2027 fiscal year," the Clerk's Office said.

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The opening of the session comes at a significant point in the legislative calendar, with the Assembly expected to devote considerable time to the government's proposed spending and revenue plans for 2027.

Finance Minister Seedy Keita is expected to lay the Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2027 fiscal year before the National Assembly. According to the approved programme, the estimates are scheduled to be laid on Monday, 25 September 2026, through a motion in accordance with Section 152(1) of the 1997 Constitution and Standing Order 86(1).

The budget process is expected to continue with a pre-budget retreat scheduled for September 26 to 28.

This will be followed by community outreach on the 2027 draft estimates from September 29 to 30 in the Greater Banjul Area.

The budget deliberations will allow lawmakers to examine the government's projected revenue and expenditure plans before the estimates are considered through the parliamentary process.

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dawda Jallow, is also expected to introduce legislation during the session. In line with Standing Order 65, the Justice Minister is scheduled to table the Former President's (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for its First Reading.

He is also scheduled to present the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2026 for its Second Reading. The bills will form part of the legislative business before the Assembly as lawmakers continue consideration of proposed amendments to existing laws.

The Trade Minister, Mod K. Ceesay, is expected to table the Competition and Consumer Protection Bill 2025 for its First Reading. The proposed legislation is among the bills listed for consideration during the session. Minister Ceesay is also expected to lead the consideration of the Labour (Amendment) Bill 2026 at its Third Reading, in line with Standing Orders 73 and 75. The progression of the bill to Third Reading places it at an advanced stage of the parliamentary legislative process.

The Assembly is also expected to consider several international agreements for ratification. Among them is the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation, commonly known as the Niamey Convention, adopted in 2014. The ratification motion is expected to be presented by the Minister for Lands, Hamat N.K. Bah.

Lawmakers are also expected to consider and ratify the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled, adopted in 2013. The treaty is expected to be presented by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

The session will also feature question-and-answer sessions in which cabinet ministers will respond to questions from members of the National Assembly.

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The Vice President and ministers responsible for Justice, Finance, Defence, Higher Education, Fisheries and the Digital Economy are among those expected to appear before lawmakers.

The question-and-answer sessions will form part of the Assembly's regular oversight functions, allowing lawmakers to seek oral answers from members of the executive on matters within their respective portfolios.

Other ministers may also be required to respond to questions as the parliamentary programme progresses.

The Clerk's Office said daily sittings of the National Assembly will begin promptly at 10am. Members of the public who wish to attend the proceedings have been asked to obtain admission from the Office of the Clerk.

The joint session is scheduled to run for almost eight weeks, during which lawmakers are expected to work through the government's legislative programme, the 2027 budget estimates, committee reports, motions, international agreements and questions to ministers.