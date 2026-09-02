Malawi: Chaponda, Atupele Celebrate Zambia Ties As Hichilema Begins Second Term

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation George Chaponda says Malawi and Zambia need to preserve and build on their long-standing bilateral relations, as he represented President Peter Mutharika at the inauguration of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chaponda point

ed to the deep historical roots of the relationship between the two countries, insisting there was a clear need for continued cooperation moving forward. "It is important that both countries continue to enjoy and strengthen the current status of our relations," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He went on to stress that Malawi attaches great importance to its relationship with Zambia, noting that the two nations share historical, cultural and people-to-people ties that provide a strong foundation for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

Also marking the occasion was opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi, who took to Facebook to share his delight at witnessing the historic event alongside his wife, Angela, describing Zambia not merely as a neighbour but as family.

"It was a pleasure to witness, together with my wife Angela, the inauguration of President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia for his second term of office," he wrote.

"Zambia is not only our neighbour, friend and partner, but our brother and sister. Zambia's success is Malawi's success, and vice versa.

"Together, as SADC, we must harness investment and trade to grow our economies, create jobs and opportunities, and improve the lives of our people," Muluzi added, closing his message with a prayer for both nations. "May Almighty God continue to bless our beloved Motherland and Zambia."

Hichilema was sworn in for his second five-year term after clinching victory in Zambia's August 13 General Election, securing 60 percent of the vote.

His main rival, Brian Mundubile, who has since been arrested and charged with treason, took 38 percent of the vote and continues to dispute the outcome of the election.