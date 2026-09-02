Zambia's Hichilema Vows Jobs, Growth in Second Term

Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to make economic growth, job creation and improved opportunities the focus of his second term, saying the country must now move from stabilising the economy to delivering tangible progress.

Speaking after taking the oath of office for a second term on Tuesday, Hichilema said his first term had focused on restoring stability and laying the foundation for growth, while the next chapter would be centred on expanding the economy and ensuring that development reaches households across Zambia.

"Leadership is not a prize, but a sacred duty to serve," Hichilema said.

He thanked Zambians who voted for him and said those who did not support him would be served equally, without discrimination.

"We are all Zambians, entitled to the same dignity, opportunities and service from our government," he said.

Hichilema called on citizens to play their part in rebuilding the economy, urging them to produce more of what the country consumes, increase exports, support businesses and attract investment.

He said Zambia must increasingly rely on the strength of its people and resources while building a culture of productivity and self-reliance.

The president also assured international partners that Zambia would remain a peaceful, democratic and sovereign country committed to regional stability, trade and investment.

"The elections are behind us; the work of building Zambia continues," he said.

Hichilema concluded by pledging that his government would listen, work and remain focused on building a more prosperous, united and resilient Zambia.