Africa: All of Africa Today - September 2, 2026

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema Sworn In for Second Term

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema has been sworn in for a second five-year term following an election overshadowed by opposition allegations of irregularities and the arrest of his main rival, Brian Mundubile, on treason charges. Hichilema was declared the winner of the 13 August election with 60% of the vote. Mundubile received 38% and claimed the results had been manipulated. Concerns were also raised after courts were sealed off on the final day available for a legal challenge. European Union observers pointed to weaknesses in the vote tallying and verification process. Despite the political tensions, Hichilema used his inauguration to call for unity and urged the opposition to work with his government. His second term comes after five years focused on stabilising Zambia's economy and restructuring its debt. The president is now pledging to shift his attention towards economic growth and prosperity.

Tunisia Faces Growing Crackdown on Civil Society

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Tunisia is facing growing concern over what activists and human rights organisations describe as an intensifying crackdown on civil society and political dissent under President Kais Saied. Human Rights Watch said that the authorities have increasingly used arbitrary prosecutions, detentions, financial investigations and the suspension of organisations to silence independent voices and restrict the work of civil society groups. Activists have warned that the uncertainty surrounding possible arrests or prosecutions is creating a climate of fear, causing people to think twice before speaking publicly or working on sensitive issues. Saied, who has rejected accusations of authoritarianism, has defended his actions as necessary to tackle corruption and protect Tunisia's national interests. The crackdown comes amid renewed protests over worsening living conditions, water and electricity shortages and democratic backsliding. Surveys suggest a growing divide between younger Tunisians, who remain more sceptical of state institutions, and older citizens who are more supportive of the government.

DR Congo Schools Reopen Amid Ebola, Conflict and Strike Threat

Millions of students across the Democratic Republic of Congo have returned to school for the new academic year amid major challenges posed by an Ebola outbreak, continuing conflict in the east and a dispute between the government and teachers. The Ebola epidemic has affected six provinces, prompting authorities to introduce a three-tier system under which schools in high-risk areas will shift to limited remote learning. Those in lower-risk zones remain open under different health and safety measures. In territories controlled by the AFC/M23 armed group, schools are reopening under the movement's local authority even though teachers continue to receive their salaries from the government in Kinshasa. At the same time, the country's teachers are divided over whether to return to classrooms. One major union is maintaining a strike call and demanding higher salaries, payment for unpaid staff and improvements to pensions and health insurance. The new school year will therefore test the government's ability to keep children learning despite overlapping health, security and labour challenges.

FBI Confirms Tinubu Was Subject of 1990s Drug Probe

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed in a sworn declaration filed in a federal court that Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the subject of a criminal investigation into drug-trafficking crimes in the early 1990s. The disclosure forms part of an ongoing Freedom of Information Act case seeking the release of FBI records connected to a Chicago heroin-trafficking operation. A court had previously ruled that US agencies could no longer refuse to confirm whether such records existed. However, the FBI's acknowledgement does not establish that Tinubu committed a drug-trafficking offence or was convicted of any crime. Portions of the records remain withheld under exemptions protecting privacy, confidential sources and law-enforcement methods. Tinubu's government has dismissed renewed claims surrounding the records as politically motivated, accusing opposition figures and a Washington-based lobbying firm linked to former vice-president Atiku Abubakar of using decades-old documents to create controversy ahead of Nigeria's 2027 presidential election.

UNICEF Warns 162 Million Children at Risk From Looming El Niño Climate Shocks

UNICEF has warned that more than 162 million children across Eastern and Southern Africa could face severe risks as the strengthening 2026/2027 El Niño brings the threat of droughts, extreme heat and flooding to the region. The UN agency said the climate shocks could worsen food and water insecurity, disrupt healthcare and education. This could leave already vulnerable children exposed to malnutrition, disease, displacement and other dangers across 13 priority countries. Somalia, Ethiopia and South Sudan are among the countries facing particularly serious risks. Existing humanitarian and food crises are likely to be intensified by extreme weather. UNICEF has called for greater investment in anticipatory action, including strengthening nutrition, health and water services, protecting education and expanding social protection before the worst effects are felt. The agency is seeking US$173 million to provide life-saving assistance and warned that acting early could save lives and significantly reduce the costs of responding once a humanitarian crisis has already escalated.

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Nigeria Anti-Corruption Agency Dismisses Over 40 Staff for Financial Misconduct

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dismissed more than 40 employees for alleged corruption and financial misconduct over the past three years. Several former staff members are already facing prosecution, and case files are being prepared against others. EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede said the dismissals were part of efforts to strengthen accountability within an agency tasked with investigating corruption, fraud and money laundering. The commission has also introduced reforms, including renaming its Department of Internal Affairs to the Department of Ethics and Integrity and adopting a policy requiring officers to declare certain gifts and hospitality in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest. Olukoyede said the agency had also recorded significant results since he took office in October 2023, recovering 1.23 trillion naira and securing more than 10,000 convictions. However, the figures also show that the EFCC is increasingly dealing with cybercrime and fraud cases rather than focusing solely on corruption involving high-profile public officials.