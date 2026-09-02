Nigeria: Family Confirms PDP National Vice Chairman Dan Orbih's Death

The family confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin by Francis Orbih.

The family of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice-Chairman (South South), Dan Orbih, has confirmed his death, saying he passed away on Monday.

The family confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin by Francis Orbih.

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It described the deceased as a beloved brother, husband, father, and uncle, saying his death was received with "profound sadness and a heavy heart".

The family said that the late politician is survived by his wife, Florence, and his children, Winifred and Mildred, as well as brothers, sisters, and other members of the extended family.

"At this difficult time, we ask family members, friends, and well-wishers to remember the entire family in their prayers as we mourn this painful loss," the statement said.

The family said further details concerning the burial and other arrangements would be announced in due course.

It urged family members, friends, and well-wishers to continue praying for the family during the mourning period.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Orbih was a former PDP chairman in Edo before serving as the national vice chairman, South-South.

A former Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, described Mr Orbih's death as a significant loss to the state and Nigeria.

Mr Obaseki said Mr Orbih's long years of engagement in public affairs earned him a place in the political history of the state.

He extended his condolences to the deceased's wife, children, family members, political associates, and colleagues.