Nigeria: Military Does Not Negotiate With Terrorists or Support Payment of Ransom - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reiterated its stance against negotiating with terrorists, bandits or other criminal groups, as well as its opposition to the payment of ransom to criminal non-state actors.

The military also stressed that its major responsibility is kinetic operations, explaining that, "As much as possible, we want to take down all the terrorists in Nigeria, or anybody who takes up arms against citizens in Nigeria."

This comes as the military hierarchy clarified that the planned withdrawal of 200 US military personnel does not in any way affect the ongoing collaboration to rout insurgent elements and deny them the oxygen to operate in Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel region.

Fielding questions during the Joint Security Press Briefing by the spokespersons of the security, defence and law enforcement agencies in Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Nigerian military, Major General Samaila Uba, said: "Now, I want to make some categorical statements so that we are very clear. The Nigerian Armed Forces do not negotiate with terrorists. We also do not support the payment of any ransom. These are very categorical statements that I want us to take home.

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"Now, on the issue of kinetic and non-kinetic operations, the major responsibility of the military is kinetic operations. As much as possible, we want to take down all the terrorists in Nigeria, or anybody who takes up arms against citizens in Nigeria. That is our major responsibility.

"But this whole-of-society, whole-of-nation approach to resolving security issues is also part of what the Armed Forces are doing. It is an important pillar of the command philosophy of the Chief of Defence Staff.

"So, where we need to support other stakeholders in conducting non-kinetic actions, we participate fully, without compromising the points I mentioned earlier about not supporting dialogue with terrorists or the payment of ransom.

"Then again, let it be clear that there are state initiatives. Some of them are state initiatives, and I think the one in Birnin Gwari, in particular, is the Kaduna State model.

"So, let it be clear, and let us remember that the major responsibility of the military is kinetic operations. That is why, in internal security operations, the police are the lead agency, and we come in support of the Nigerian Police."

Responding to a question on the planned US withdrawal of troops, General Uba said: "The Armed Forces of Nigeria clarify that the reported withdrawal of about 200 United States personnel should not be interpreted as a breakdown or termination of the Nigeria-United States security partnership. The relationship between Nigeria and the United States remains strong, enduring and mutually beneficial."

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He said the deployment of US personnel was tied to specific operational and counter-terrorism objectives, and that the decision to draw down personnel was therefore part of the evolving nature of that engagement, adding that "elements of the US security partnership, particularly intelligence cooperation, training and information sharing, will continue".

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, he said, had consistently maintained that the responsibility for the defence of Nigeria and the protection of its citizens rests primarily with Nigerian security forces.

"Our cooperation with the United States is designed to strengthen our capabilities through intelligence sharing, training, technical assistance and other forms of professional military cooperation. Where it is jointly assessed that additional efforts, including joint strikes, are required, we do that. Indeed, the Nigeria-US partnership has continued to produce valuable outcomes in the fight against terrorism and other transnational security threats.

"The Nigeria-United States security relationship remains enduring, and we expect cooperation in areas of mutual interest to continue. We equally call on the media and the Nigerian public to avoid interpreting a routine or mission-specific adjustment in foreign military presence as evidence of a collapse in Nigeria's security cooperation or national defence capability," General Uba concluded.