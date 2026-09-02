Nigeria: Diphtheria Outbreak Claims 23 Lives in Jos North As Health Officials Warn of Rapid Spread

Jos — A suspected outbreak of diphtheria has claimed at least 23 lives in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, with health authorities confirming that no fewer than 117 people are believed to have contracted the infection. The deaths were recorded within three days, prompting urgent calls for intensified public health measures to prevent further escalation.

The Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer for Jos North, Mr. Baks Bulus, confirmed the figures in a phone interview, a development also acknowledged by the Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Hon. Nicholas Ba'amlong.

Bulus expressed deep concern over the speed at which the disease is spreading across affected communities.

He explained that diphtheria is a serious and highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, primarily affecting the nose, throat, and sometimes the skin.

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The infection spreads easily through close contact, especially when individuals share personal items such as utensils and towels with infected persons.

Bulus noted that children who have received full vaccination against diphtheria are more likely to experience milder symptoms, while unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children face a significantly higher risk of severe illness or death. He urged parents to ensure their children complete the recommended doses of the diphtheria vaccine.

The outbreak follows a tragic incident in which a family in Jos reportedly lost two children, aged 12 and 17, to the suspected infection just days earlier.

Health personnel have since been deployed to affected communities to strengthen surveillance and sensitisation efforts.

Residents have been advised to maintain strict personal hygiene, avoid overcrowded environments, and seek prompt medical attention at government health facilities rather than resorting to self-medication or chemists.

A professor of Veterinary Parasitology and Director of the African Centre of Excellence in Phytomedicine Research and Development at the University of Jos described the disease as viral and affecting mostly children, adding that the centre has produced a vaccination for the infection.

He also confirmed that the Department of Microbiology at Jos University Teaching Hospital has the capacity to diagnose diphtheria and urged health workers in affected communities to liaise with tertiary health institutions to help curtail the spread.