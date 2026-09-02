Cote d'Ivoire: Servair Abidjan (ABJC) Soars +25.86% On BRVM - a Look At West African Market Momentum

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Servair Abidjan (ABJC), listed on the BRVM, has demonstrated significant upward momentum, with its share price increasing by +25.86% over the last 90 days. This notable move sees ABJC currently trading at 3845 XOF, reflecting a robust performance within the West African regional exchange. The company's market capitalization stands at 41.96 billion XOF. Such movements underscore the dynamic nature of African markets and the potential for investors seeking growth opportunities. While past performance does not guarantee future results, monitoring such trends is crucial for informed investment decisions. Daba Finance provides comprehensive insights into these market shifts, empowering investors across Africa and emerging markets.

Key Takeaways

Servair Abidjan (ABJC) shares climbed +25.86% over 90 days. The stock is currently trading at 3845 XOF on the BRVM. This performance highlights strong activity in Côte d'Ivoire's market.