Nigeria: Second Term Bid - First Lady Sells Tinubu's Achievements to Oyo Voters

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has pleaded with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu's reelection.

At the launch of "Tinubu Torch Bearer Movement" held at the main bowl of the Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan, in Oyo State, she outlined key achievements of the current administration and its vision for the future of the country.

Represented by the minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the first lady urged APC members to carry the message of the "Renewed Hope" agenda to the people.

She also stressed the vital importance of party unity, calling on members in Oyo State and beyond to set aside past differences and present a united front ahead of the 2027 polls.

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She emphasised that the administration's ongoing economic reforms and development programmes require continuity to achieve their full potential.

The initiative which is being inaugurated nationwide is aimed at building a robust campaign structure to secure a second term for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other party candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The movement brings together party loyalists, community stakeholders, market women, and various artisans and political groups as well as traditional rulers, including the "Yari Initiative for Asiwaju"--to strengthen the APC's grassroots presence while promoting the administration's policies and achievements across local communities.

Adding his voice to the call, the Senator representing Oyo South and APC gubernatorial candidate, Sharafadeen Alli, commended President Tinubu's administration.

He described the ongoing structural reforms as necessary steps toward repositioning Nigeria's economy and improving the standard of living.

He expressed confidence that sustained reform efforts combined with active grassroots engagement would boost public confidence in the ruling party.

In their respective goodwill messages, the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, Oyo State Women Leader, Dr. Felicia Opatunde, Engr. Dotun Sanusi and several high-profile stakeholders commended the Torch Bearer initiative of the First Lady.

They highlighted the initiative as a timely model for party cohesion, urging supporters to leverage the platform to deepen community engagement and consolidate the APC's nationwide support base.

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The former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, Senator Adeyeye from Ekiti State, women leaders from other states, among other dignitaries were on ground at the occasion.