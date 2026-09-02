Nigeria: Police Arrest 12 Over Kidnapping, Other Alleged Offences

The alleged offences include kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, motorcycle theft, thuggery and possession of illicit substances.

The police in Niger State have arrested 12 suspects in connection with various criminal offences.

The alleged offences include kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, motorcycle theft, thuggery and possession of illicit substances.

The police state command disclosed this in a crime bulletin issued by its spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun.

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According to the statement, the arrests were made between 22 and 25 August in different parts of the state.

Kidnapping, homicide

The police said three suspects were arrested on 23 August following intelligence that a group operating under the guise of a "Yansakai Vigilante" group in Uraga village, Mariga Local Government Area, was allegedly involved in kidnapping and armed robbery.

The suspects were identified as Alhassan Tanko, 25; Basiru Shaibu, 26; and Ishaya Umar, 28, all from Beri in Mariga Local Government Area.

The command said its surveillance team attached to the Kontagora Area Command arrested the suspects after acting on the information.

"During interrogation, the suspects confessed that seven of them formed a syndicate under the guise of a Yansakai vigilante group for the purpose of kidnapping and armed robbery," the statement said.

The police alleged that the suspects also confessed to killing at least three victims in Mariga during their kidnapping operations and stealing their motorcycles.

According to the command, investigations showed that the motorcycles were allegedly sold to a man identified as Awalu of Beri.

A search of the suspects' residences allegedly led to the recovery of one pump-action rifle.

The police said efforts were ongoing to arrest Awalu and other members of the alleged gang.

Motorcycle thief

In another development, the police said a suspected motorcycle thief, Abdulkarim Yunusa, was arrested in Tafa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The command said the case was reported at Gawu-Babangida Division on 22 August after a Bajaj motorcycle allegedly entrusted to Mr Yunusa in May was converted for his personal use before he absconded.

The suspect was subsequently traced and arrested with the motorcycle, according to the police.

He was later charged to court, while the recovered motorcycle was released to its rightful owner.

Illicit drugs during Maulud

The command also reported the arrest of a 25-year-old man, Nazifi Adamu, during a Maulud celebration in Minna.

Mr Adamu, a resident of Angwan-Limawa area of Gwada, was arrested by officers attached to the Central Police Station, Minna, at New Market Junction on 25 August.

The police said the suspect was found with 10 packs of suspected Colorado cannabis, four cards of Rophynol tablets and one sachet of suspected methamphetamine, also known as "ice."

The command said the suspect allegedly told investigators that he brought the substances from Kuta to sell during the Maulud celebration in Minna.

The police said further investigation would be conducted to determine the source of the substances before the suspect is prosecuted.

Six arrested over alleged killing

The police also said six suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a 35-year-old man, Nafiu Mohammed, in Maitumbi.

According to the command, Mr Mohammed, of Sabon-Titi area of Maitumbi, was attacked and stabbed to death on 25 August.

Officers attached to Maitumbi division responded to the incident and took the victim to a nearby medical facility, where he was confirmed dead.

The command said tactical teams were subsequently deployed to the area, leading to the arrest of six suspects: Emmanuel Moses, 25; Lukman Mohammed, 25; Abdullahi Mohammed, 19; Sani Ibrahim, 18; Abdullahi Yusuf, also known as Challo, 22; and Adamu Isyaku, 20.

The police said Sani Ibrahim was arrested with a cutlass.

According to the statement, the suspects allegedly mentioned one Muhammad Sani as a member of their gang who was responsible for the victim's death.

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The police said efforts were ongoing to arrest the said Muhammad Sani, while the suspects in custody were being investigated for alleged criminal conspiracy and thuggery.

Three arrested with alleged cannabis, weapons

The command further disclosed that three other suspects were arrested during a raid on suspected criminal hideouts along the Maitumbi-Gwada Road.

The suspects--Nura Murtala, 19; Idris Aliyu, 19; and Haruna Ibrahim, 21--all from Saiko, were arrested on 25 August, according to the police.

The command said they were allegedly found in possession of suspected cannabis, one cutlass, four scissors and shisha pipes with pots.

The suspects, it said, would be charged to court after the completion of investigations.

The police spokesperson, Mr Abiodun, urged residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies to assist in tackling criminal activities.

All the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.