Liberia: Auditor General Clears GOL 2025 Consolidated Fund Accounts

The Auditor General of the Republic of Liberia, Garswa Jackson, Sr., has issued an unqualified audit opinion on Liberia's 2025 Consolidated Fund financial statements, finding that the government's accounts fairly presented, in all material respects, the country's receipts and payments as well as the comparison between approved budget estimates and actual amounts.

The finding, contained in the Auditor General's report issued on August 31, 2026, covers the financial statements of the Government of Liberia for the period January 1 to December 31, 2025.

According to the report, the accounts were prepared in accordance with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS 2017) Cash Basis of Accounting, while the audit was conducted in line with the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs).

The Auditor General said the audit team obtained sufficient and appropriate evidence to provide a basis for its opinion and confirmed its independence from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning during the exercise.

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An unqualified opinion indicates that the financial statements were fairly presented in accordance with the applicable accounting framework and did not contain material misstatements significant enough to warrant a qualified opinion.

The finding provides independent assurance on the reliability of the government's financial reporting and marks a positive development in Liberia's continuing efforts to strengthen public financial management, fiscal discipline and accountability.

It also highlights the ongoing work of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) under the leadership of Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan to strengthen fiscal governance and improve the quality and reliability of government financial information.

The Ministry has emphasized stronger financial controls, fiscal discipline and compliance with internationally recognized public-sector accounting standards as part of its broader public financial management reform agenda.

For Liberia, where public confidence in government institutions is closely linked to how national resources are collected, managed and reported, the Auditor General's finding provides an important independent measure of progress.

The opinion means that the systems used to account for government receipts and payments produced financial statements that met the requirements of the applicable reporting framework for the 2025 financial year.

However, the clean audit opinion does not end the government's responsibility for financial accountability.

The Auditor General's report maintains that government management remains responsible for establishing and maintaining appropriate internal controls and ensuring that financial statements are prepared and presented fairly.

Management is also responsible for ensuring that the accounts remain free from material misstatements arising from fraud or error.

The requirement underscores the need for government institutions to maintain effective financial controls throughout the year rather than relying solely on the annual audit process to identify weaknesses.

The 2025 audit result therefore represents more than a routine assessment of government accounts. It forms part of Liberia's broader effort to strengthen public institutions, improve fiscal governance and promote transparency in the management of public resources.

The outcome could also strengthen confidence among development partners, investors and other stakeholders who rely on credible government financial information when assessing Liberia's fiscal management and institutional performance.

For development partners, reliable public financial reporting is important in evaluating the government's ability to manage public funds and implement development programs effectively. For investors and businesses, stronger fiscal governance can contribute to greater confidence in Liberia's institutional and economic environment.

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The latest audit finding nevertheless places renewed responsibility on the government to sustain the progress reflected in the 2025 accounts.

Maintaining accurate financial records, strengthening internal controls, complying with accounting standards and addressing weaknesses identified through the audit process will be essential to preserving the gains.

The unqualified opinion on the 2025 Consolidated Fund accounts consequently provides a positive signal for Liberia's public financial management reform agenda.

As the government advances its reforms, sustaining the systems and practices that contributed to the favorable audit outcome will remain critical to strengthening fiscal institutions and ensuring that public resources are managed transparently, accountably and responsibly.