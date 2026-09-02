Liberia: Honesty Pays At CSA

MONROVIA — The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has honored Ministry of Local Government Protocol Director Siah Vanesser Hare for voluntarily returning a salary payment mistakenly deposited into her account by her former employer.

Hare received a certificate of recognition from the CSA for what the agency described as exemplary honesty and integrity in public service.

The recognition followed an incident in July 2026 when Hare reportedly received two salary payments, one from her former employer, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and another from her current employer, the Ministry of Local Government.

According to the CSA, after receiving bank alerts confirming both payments, Hare voluntarily returned the full amount that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had mistakenly paid to the Government of Liberia's Consolidated Account.

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The CSA honored her on Monday during a ceremony in the Dr. C. William Allen Conference Room following the agency's Senior Management meeting.

Acting CSA Director-General Edwin K. Jallah said the recognition reflects the agency's effort to promote integrity and ethical conduct within Liberia's civil service.

Jallah said recognizing public servants who demonstrate honesty, integrity and exemplary leadership forms part of the CSA's broader strategy to strengthen the civil service and promote merit.

CSA Deputy Director-General for Administration and Finance, Atty. Dahnu Mianyen, presented the certificate to Hare.

Mianyen commended her for "mustering the courage to return the salary erroneously deposited into her account despite the prevailing economic realities."

Before her transfer to the Ministry of Local Government, Hare served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 16 years, including as a Desk Officer and Gender Desk Officer.

Receiving the recognition, Hare thanked the CSA as well as her family and friends for their support and pledged to continue promoting integrity in public service.

"I did not walk this path alone. To my family and friends who stood by me when the road was tough--thank you for being my anchor," she said.

Hare also urged fellow civil servants to uphold honesty and patriotism in carrying out their duties.

"Always remember that Liberia is built on the choices you make when no one is watching," she said. "Stand firm, uphold integrity, and serve with honor because your honesty and patriotism are the true foundation of a greater Liberia."

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The ceremony was attended by members of the CSA Senior Management Team, along with Hare's family and friends.