Kenya: MCK Warns of Impunity As It Demands Probe Into Abduction of Standard Group Editor

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has demanded immediate, thorough and transparent investigations into the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, saying failure to prosecute attacks against journalists is fuelling impunity.

MCK Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Council David Omwoyo called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure those responsible for the latest incident are identified and brought to justice.

The Council said it was particularly concerned that Kiprotich had previously been subjected to a similar ordeal in Nakuru County, with no arrests made despite the journalist reporting the matter to police.

"MCK has monitored and documented several dire cases of press freedom violations and crimes against journalists and presented them to the Inspector General of Police for investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators without success," the Council said in a statement Wednesday.

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The latest incident has renewed scrutiny of the safety of journalists and the response by security agencies to attacks targeting media practitioners.

MCK said the Director of Public Prosecutions has already directed police to act within 30 days on several cases involving violations against journalists that have been forwarded to the Inspector General.

It urged security agencies to use their intelligence and investigative capabilities to establish who was behind the latest incident and ensure accountability.

The Council also raised concern over the recent trolling and profiling of editors from different media houses on social media, citing recent cases involving editors at Nation Media Group.

MCK said the growing threats against journalists undermine press freedom and access to information, which are protected under Article 34 of the Constitution.

"The impunity for crimes against journalists in the country and increasing cases of press freedom violations is a major concern for the Council," it said.

The Council said the State has a responsibility to ensure journalists are not intimidated or harassed because attacks on the media pose a threat to democracy.

Kiprotich was found safe near Masinga Dam early Wednesday after spending about nine hours in the hands of his alleged abductors.

The Standard Group had described the incident as a possible targeted attack and linked it to a June 27 attempt to seize the editor in Nakuru.

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The media house has called for transparent and independent investigations into both incidents and guarantees for the safety of journalists.