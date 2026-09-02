Nigeria: Fubara, Army Deepen Partnership to Protect Critical Infrastructure in Rivers

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged to strengthen the state government's partnership with the Nigerian Army to protect critical national assets and address security challenges affecting economic activities in the state.

Fubara gave the assurance yesterday when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Everest Ifeanyi Okoro, who paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

Okoro was accompanied by senior officers and other security personnel from the 6 Division, which has operational jurisdiction over Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom States.

Welcoming the newly deployed GOC to Rivers, which he described as the "Treasure Base of the Nation," Fubara said the partnership between the state government and the Nigerian Army predated his administration and had remained important in addressing security concerns.

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"The Rivers State Government didn't start this partnership today. It is a system that has been existing. As a matter of fact, I know the wonderful relationship that the immediate past administration enjoyed with the Nigerian Army," the governor said.

He assured Okoro that his administration would provide the necessary support for the GOC to succeed in his new assignment.

According to Fubara, prevailing security challenges require closer cooperation among government and security agencies, particularly in protecting oil and gas infrastructure and other critical national assets.

"We understand the kind of trying times that we are already in; it is not a time where you can do it on your own. It is a time when all the units and the stakeholders must come together and join hands to make sure that we protect our valuable assets," he said.

The governor said the state government would also work with the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy and other security agencies to enhance coordinated security operations.

He urged the GOC to give priority attention to Rivers, citing the state's strategic importance to the national economy, and expressed confidence in the new commander's tenure.

In his remarks, Okoro assured the governor that the 6 Division would sustain efforts to protect lives, property and critical infrastructure in Rivers State.

The GOC said the relative peace in the state remained important to its socio-economic development and national growth, adding that security concerns, including pipeline vandalism, cult-related violence and other crimes, required continued vigilance.

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He identified intelligence gathering, information sharing and collaboration with the state government, traditional rulers and community leaders as important to addressing emerging security challenges.

Okoro also pledged to align the Division's operations with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, by prioritising operational effectiveness and joint operations with other security agencies.

"We shall continue to ensure the pursuit of operational effectiveness and ensure a seamless joint and multi-agency collaboration for my troops. I can guarantee you that we will continue to maintain the utmost level of professionalism in the discharge of our constitutional responsibility," he said.

The GOC commended the Rivers State Government and residents for their support for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, and called for sustained cooperation through enhanced information and intelligence sharing, community engagement and other forms of support.

He pledged that the Division under his command would remain focused on protecting lives and property, safeguarding critical national infrastructure and supporting civil authorities in creating an enabling environment for socio-economic development.