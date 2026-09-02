Liberia: First Family Dedicates Newly Renovated Public School in Bomi

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. and First Lady Kartumu Y. Boakai have dedicated the newly renovated Gertrude Yancy Public School in Klay, Bomi County, calling on teachers, students, parents and community leaders to transform the improved learning environment into better educational outcomes and stronger character development.

The dedication marks a significant moment for the historic school, which has been equipped with improved learning facilities, a modern computer laboratory, a Mini Clinic and a resource center designed to enhance students' access to education, technology, health services and learning materials.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, President Boakai praised the First Lady for spearheading the initiative, describing the renovation as a practical demonstration of her commitment to education and giving back to the community.

The President, however, cautioned that renovating school buildings alone would not guarantee Liberia's educational progress unless the facilities are used effectively to improve learning.

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"If you want to destroy a country, you don't need missiles, you don't need bombs. Just get the people uneducated and that will do it for you," President Boakai warned.

He said education remains central to Liberia's future, stressing the need for the country to produce competent professionals, responsible citizens and future leaders capable of contributing to national development.

"Each and every one of the children that come here represent the best of Liberia," he said.

President Boakai challenged the school administration, teachers, students, parents and residents of Klay to protect the renovated facilities and ensure that the institution does not return to the condition it was in before the renovation.

"This is not just renovation and sitting down again to come back to the way it was. We're moving forward," he said, emphasizing that "Liberia now is on a forward march."

The President said his administration remains committed to investing in young Liberians through education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), agriculture and other skills-development initiatives.

According to him, such investments are necessary to equip young people with the knowledge and practical skills required to become productive citizens and future leaders.

For First Lady Kartumu Y. Boakai, the dedication carried a deeply personal significance.

A former student of Gertrude Yancy Public School, the First Lady returned to the institution years after completing her education there to witness its transformation.

Reflecting on her personal journey, she said the school played an important role in laying the foundation for her life.

"I was once a student sitting in this school. Today, by the grace of God, I return as First Lady of the Republic of Liberia. That is what education can do," she said.

The First Lady emphasized that the value of the renovation would ultimately be measured not by the appearance of the buildings but by the quality of education and character developed within them.

"These new walls mean nothing if the children are not learning inside them. These desks mean nothing if dreams are not being formed upon them," she said.

She therefore urged teachers to recognize the potential of every student and challenged them to see their classrooms as places where Liberia's future leadership is being developed.

"Teach these children as though one of them will one day lead Liberia. Because one of them just may be the next leader of Liberia," she urged.

The First Lady also encouraged students to take their education seriously by reading, studying and maintaining ambitions beyond their current circumstances.

Established in the early 1960s, Gertrude Yancy Public School was named in honor of Gertrude Yancy, the wife of former Liberian Vice President Allen Yancy.

For First Lady Boakai, the rehabilitation of the school represents more than an infrastructure project. It is a return to the institution that helped shape her early years and an investment in future generations.

"Gertrude Yancy taught me how to read and write," she said.

"Today, I pray that this renewed Gertrude Yancy School will teach generations of Liberian children how to dream, how to lead, and how to serve."

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The renovated institution now includes a modern computer laboratory intended to strengthen students' exposure to information and communication technology.

The school has also received improved learning facilities and a resource center designed to provide students and teachers with additional opportunities for research, reading and knowledge development.

A Mini Clinic has also been established to respond to emergency medical needs that may arise among students while on campus.

The new facilities are expected to contribute to a safer and more supportive learning environment for students in Klay and surrounding communities.

The First Family, however, stressed that the long-term success of the project will depend on how the facilities are maintained and used.

The President urged parents and community members to take ownership of the school and work with its administration to protect the investment.

The First Lady similarly called on educators to use the renewed environment as an opportunity to strengthen teaching and inspire students to aim higher.