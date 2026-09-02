West Africa: Liberia's Credit Market Poised for Expansion Under New Collateral Registry

Liberia's credit market is poised for expansion following the launch of the Central Bank of Liberia's (CBL) Enhanced Collateral Registry System, with commercial bankers predicting increased lending to businesses and individuals as lenders gain greater confidence in the assets securing loans.

President of the Liberia Bankers Association (LBA) and Managing Director of Bloom Bank Liberia Limited, Lekan Balogun, said the new platform could significantly reduce lending risks, improve banks' confidence in borrowers and unlock previously underutilized assets for financing.

Speaking at the launch in Monrovia, Balogun described the system as more than a technological platform, saying it is a critical tool commercial banks "need dearly" to expand lending.

"As bankers, this is something that we've suffered for a while," Balogun said, referring to challenges associated with collateral verification and cases where borrowers use the same asset to secure loans from multiple financial institutions.

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"With this collateral registry, as a platform, it completely eliminates this," he said.

Balogun said banks must integrate the registry into their credit assessment and risk-management processes rather than treating it simply as a regulatory requirement.

"It's supposed to actually enhance our credit assessment and also for us to make sure that we use it in such a way that it becomes a tool that improves our credit analysis and also reduce credit losses," he said.

He argued that greater certainty over collateral could help address Liberia's persistent problem of non-performing loans by improving banks' ability to recover funds when borrowers default.

"I know the asset quality, which is the NPL, that has been a major issue, will come down drastically because the customer knows now that they have something to lose," Balogun said.

The banker pointed to Liberia's relatively low loan-to-deposit ratio as evidence that banks have room to increase lending. He said the ratio is currently below 50 percent, compared with a Central Bank threshold of 70 percent.

He cautioned that excess liquidity would have limited economic value if banks failed to channel available funds into productive investments.

"We can create more loans now. We can have that confidence to intermediate in the industry, which is what we've been shying away from," he said.

Balogun said the enhanced registry could also broaden access to credit by allowing borrowers to use productive assets beyond traditional collateral such as land and buildings. Machinery, equipment and other valuable assets could potentially be registered and used to secure financing.

"It will improve lending. That's the bottom line," he said, linking increased lending to business expansion, economic activity and job creation.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) pledged support for the system and called for stronger institutional coordination.

Speaking for LLA Chairman Samuel F. Kpakio, Steven Tokpa described the launch as "a critical milestone in securing the Liberian economic future."

He said the LLA plays a key role in determining ownership and disputes involving property presented as collateral.

"The Liberia Land Authority adjudicates your property in terms of collateral. The Liberia Land Authority adjudicates your land," Tokpa said.

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Despite his optimism, Balogun warned that the registry cannot operate effectively in isolation. He cited Liberia's incomplete addressing system and property-registration challenges as areas requiring attention.

"We talk about taking legal mortgage. We don't even have the address system completed yet," he said.

He also called for continued development of a credit reference system and unique borrower identification, saying these reforms are essential to building a stronger credit ecosystem.

"There are other fundamental things that we should not take our eyes off," Balogun cautioned.

The new registry represents a major step toward expanding responsible lending, strengthening financial inclusion and channeling more capital into Liberia's productive sectors.