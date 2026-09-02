West Africa: Liberian Economist Begins Ecowas Assignment With Reform Pledge

Liberian economist Dehpue Yenpea Zuo has formally assumed responsibility as ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, pledging to advance reforms aimed at strengthening regional trade, agricultural productivity, food security and economic integration across West Africa.

Zuo made the commitment Monday, August 31, 2026, in Abuja, Nigeria, during a formal hand-over ceremony for newly appointed statutory officials of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission.

Addressing senior ECOWAS officials, fellow commissioners, directors and staff, Zuo described his appointment as both an honor and a major responsibility, while thanking the ECOWAS leadership and the Government and people of Liberia, particularly President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, for their confidence in him.

"I am honored today to accept the Hand-Over Notes in my capacity as the in-coming Commissioner for the Department of Economic Affairs & Agriculture of the Economic Community for West African States," Zuo said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He succeeded Commissioner Kalilou Sylla, whose work he praised as an important foundation for continued efforts in economic development, regional integration, food security and agricultural transformation.

Zuo takes office at a challenging period for West Africa, with the region facing food insecurity, climate change, economic vulnerability, disruptions in regional trade, unemployment and the growing demands of a young population.

Rather than viewing these challenges solely as obstacles, however, he said they present opportunities for innovation, cooperation and bold reforms.

"At the same time, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation, cooperation, and synergy for bold reforms," he said.

Zuo said the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture has a central role in advancing sustainable economic growth, regional trade, agricultural productivity and resilience, stressing that his mandate would serve the interests of the entire ECOWAS Community.

Among his priorities is continued support for the long-term ambition of introducing the ECOWAS single currency, the ECO, as part of efforts to deepen regional economic integration.

He also pledged to strengthen regional value chains, promote investment in agriculture and agribusiness, improve food systems and expand intra-regional trade.

"We will intensify efforts to promote regional value chains, encourage investment in agriculture and agribusiness, strengthen food systems, improve intra-regional trade, and deepen economic integration across our Community," Zuo said.

Agriculture will form a major part of his agenda as West African countries grapple with food insecurity, climate pressures and disruptions to agricultural production and supply chains.

Zuo said ECOWAS must move beyond agricultural production toward stronger agribusiness systems that connect farmers with processors, markets and consumers while creating jobs and increasing incomes.

He also highlighted the region's large consumer market and growing private sector as important drivers of economic transformation.

Zuo identified the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme and the African Continental Free Trade Area as platforms that can help expand commerce and enable businesses to operate more effectively across borders.

"We will harness them fully and deliberately as the starting point for a new regional pact aimed at transforming the private sector," he said.

The new commissioner also pledged to promote accountability, transparency, collaboration and results within his department.

"I am committed to fostering a culture of cooperation, collaboration, accountability, transparency, and result-based activities within the Department," he said.

He called for closer cooperation among member states, ECOWAS institutions, development partners, private businesses and farmers' organizations, arguing that regional transformation cannot be achieved through isolated efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zuo's appointment also elevates Liberia's participation in ECOWAS's economic policy architecture. He previously served as Liberia's Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and held senior responsibilities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was involved in economic cooperation and international engagements.

His experience in economic management, international cooperation and diplomacy is expected to shape his new regional responsibilities.

As he began his tenure in Abuja, Zuo said the ultimate measure of ECOWAS integration should be tangible improvements in the lives of West Africans through stronger economies, expanded trade, greater food security and increased opportunities.

"I accept this responsibility with gratitude, determination, and a firm commitment to serve with integrity," he said.