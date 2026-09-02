Liberia: Boakai Suspends Import Tariffs On Off-Grid Solar Energy Products

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has issued Executive Order No. 168, renewing and revising the suspension of applicable import tariffs on qualifying off-grid solar renewable energy products, equipment, components, appliances, and accessories.

The Executive Order forms part of the Government's broader efforts to expand access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy, particularly in rural and underserved communities that remain outside or have limited access to the national electricity grid.

The tariff suspension is intended to reduce the cost of importing qualifying renewable-energy products, stimulate private-sector investment, expand access to clean energy, and support productive economic activities across Liberia.

Under the Executive Order, the suspension applies only to qualifying products expressly identified in the attached Schedule and properly classified under the applicable Harmonized System (HS) codes.

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The measure covers eligible off-grid solar lighting and electrification systems, standalone solar photovoltaic components, energy-efficient appliances, batteries, panels, control units, and other renewable-energy products and components essential to rural electrification and productive use of energy.

President Boakai's action recognizes that the cost of importing renewable-energy equipment and components can constitute a significant barrier to investment and wider consumer access to clean and affordable electricity.

The Executive Order, however, establishes safeguards to ensure that the tariff suspension is administered transparently and is limited to qualifying products and eligible beneficiaries.

Eligible entities must be registered with the Liberia Business Registry and actively engaged in the renewable-energy sector or an activity directly related to the deployment, distribution, installation, or productive use of qualifying renewable-energy products. Where required by law or regulation, beneficiaries must also be duly registered with the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA).

Beneficiaries are further required to comply with applicable importation, licensing, inspection, pre-shipment verification, conformity-assessment, customs declaration, and documentation requirements. Imported products must also meet applicable technical, quality, health, safety, and environmental standards prescribed or recognized by competent national authorities.

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) is mandated to implement the tariff suspension and issue administrative instructions necessary to ensure its uniform and transparent application at all ports of entry.

The RREA will maintain an updated register of eligible products and beneficiaries and provide relevant information to the LRA and other competent government institutions to facilitate implementation. The National Standards Authority will also ensure compliance with applicable technical standards and regulations.

The Executive Order makes clear that the tariff suspension does not automatically exempt eligible importers from other applicable obligations. Goods and services subject to GST or VAT, the Customs User Fee, ECOWAS Trade Levy where applicable, and other charges, fees, levies, regulatory, inspection, or statutory requirements remain payable unless expressly suspended by the Executive Order.

President Boakai has also directed that appropriate measures be maintained to prevent abuse of the tariff suspension. Any person or entity that knowingly misclassifies goods, submits false documentation, imports non-qualifying products, inflates prices, or otherwise abuses the measure may be subject to applicable customs, tax, administrative, civil, or criminal penalties.

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The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, in collaboration with the LRA, RREA, National Standards Authority, and other relevant institutions, will monitor implementation and assess the socioeconomic, fiscal, climate-change, and environmental impacts of the tariff suspension.

The Government will periodically evaluate the extent to which the measure contributes to increased investment, reduced renewable-energy costs, expanded access to electricity, rural electrification, productive use of energy, and Liberia's broader sustainable-energy objectives.

The renewed tariff suspension will remain in force for one year from the date of issuance, unless earlier modified, suspended, or revoked by a subsequent Executive Order or otherwise affected by applicable law.