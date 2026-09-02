West Africa: Liberia Needs a Swift Governance Course Correction

It has long been held that "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

" Liberia, a country that takes delight in its historical status as the "the oldest Independent African Republic," is clearly trapped in just this kind of situation--in terms leadership and governance. Over 179 years since its so-called 'Independence", the country of less than six million people should have by now become an Upper-middle income country, boasting a high quality of life for its people. Sadly, the reality is anything but--with the West African country not even being considered as a Lower-middle income country (at the levels of Kenya or India).

The enduring debate on what keeps this long-existing, resource-rich nation in a state of arrested development relative to many other African countries that are far and away younger than Liberia, will continue ad infinitum--beginning from the missteps of the founding fathers for not establishing a solid foundational basis for the country, to the proven lack of vision on the part of successive governments to put the country on an irreversible path of modernization, complete with accompanying infrastructure and social services.

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Whatever argument wins the day in the continuing conversation over which generation should be blamed for the country's patent and persistent underdevelopment and impoverishment, is of little significance at this point. Of more relevance now is that Africa's oldest independent African Republic needs an urgent socio-political course correction if it is to emerge from its continuing and embarrassing designation as one of the poorest countries in the world--with over 51% of the country's population below the national poverty line, 81% of its rural population considered poor, its infrastructure architecture among the least in the sub-region, and its quality of education lagging behind that of many African countries.

To reverse these developmental deficits, Liberia needs a radical and strategic realignment in its governance model which, after over a century and three quarters of existence, has served little national purpose. Over this period, election cycle after election cycle in the country has, at best, brought about more of the same, and at worst, even more hardship for the people. And despite years of so-called revolutions and prolonged, bloody civil conflicts, successive leaders have still not developed the vision and sense of purpose to redirect the country from this entrenched "same old, same old" governance mentality toward one that focuses more on providing the basic needs of their people."

Every successive administration and leadership have tended to give rise to a disturbing situation where the elite political class engages in a mad scramble for individual material enrichment and partisan advantage. Such deep-rooted governance culture is characterized by personal material acquisition, defalcation, patronage, power greed, executive overreach, ethnic toxicity, nepotism, and a mentality of Everyone for himself/herself, and God for us all." Maintaining such a system will continue to foster a socio-political environment that is perennially antithetical to the progress of the country, and the wellbeing of its majority underprivileged citizens.

The country therefore needs to undertake internal fundamental changes in a deliberate and targeted effort to alter this situation --starting with all three branches of government, especially the legislature and the executive. The process will require constitutional amendments and coordinated citizens actions. For example, the present bicameral legislature (consisting of the House and the Senate) should be scrapped in favor of a unicameral (single) chamber. In effect, the Senate should be abolished, and all lawmakers consolidated into a single House of Representatives. Such a structural rearrangement will reduce the number of legislators and cut down on the huge resources expended on a bloated legislature in a small and perpetually impoverished country like Liberia.

Considering the behavior, orientation, disposition and limitations of most lawmakers, informed Liberians would agree that there is no qualitative difference in the representation their senators and representatives offer. Many of them cater more to their own narrow interests than to the needs of the people who elect them. Once in office, some spend years without articulating any issue on the floor, let alone sponsor or shepherd a bill through the House. In the event, 'Commercialized Representation' becomes more fashionable than the passing of legislation to better the lot of constituents.

Reform of the legislative branch should also cover term limits and term lengths for lawmakers. All representatives in the single chamber should be elected for a four-year term only and serve no more than two 4-year terms. This will stop career legislators from using their positions as retirement refuge to perpetuate their hold on their constituencies. In addition, their salaries and benefits should be slashed, and savings from such reforms used for national projects that can meaningfully improve the lives of the people, with special consideration for the health, education, housing, and food security sectors.

Regarding the Presidency, it will similarly make good sense to reduce the current six-year term for the President to four years, while retaining the existing two terms only for every President. To limit the growth of executive power and demystify the presidency, the president's appointment powers should be restricted to key executive positions, especially at the level of Ministries. For example, lower-level positions like Assistant Ministers should be abolished and replaced with directors or senior administrative staff recruited through an efficiently run, non-partisan, and merit-based Civil Service system.

Meanwhile, just as there are minimum age limits set out in the constitution for citizens to be eligible to vote, and be voted for, so also there should be age cap for presidential candidates. The idea behind this concept should be clear: Global dynamics are shifting rapidly. For example, advanced laboratories are replicating some resources a country like Liberia depends on for export, while space exploration is targeting added resources. Meanwhile Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rewriting the socio-political order. To navigate this new world, there is no question that Liberia and similar African countries at its level of underdevelopment, urgently need vibrant, informed leadership--equipped with critical thinking, vision, imagination and a firm grasp of policy ideas and issues.

Indeed, in today's global climate, perpetuating a stagnant leadership model that lacks sophisticated ideas, energy, and vision is foolhardy--if not developmentally suicidal. While some argue that leaders are often guided by their advisers and cabinet, this is no guarantee of effective leadership. Too often, ministers and advisers pursue selfish agendas over the national interest. Many quickly devolve into sycophants, singing praises simply to preserve their own power and privilege. Effective governance requires a leader with an independent mind, vibrant vitality, and a truly visionary outlook.

Additionally, having leaders at their sunset running a country like Liberia with some 70% of the population falling in the youth bracket will always end up in generational misalignment and clashing of national aspirations--resulting in disaffection, frustration, hopelessness, and restlessness among the youth demographic. The pitch against ageing leaders in no way suggests though that all youthful leaders fare better than their gerontocratic counterparts--as borne out by the mediocre, clueless, and reckless leadership examples demonstrated by some relatively young Liberian presidents since the1980 coup.

With respect to reform at the judicial branch, Liberians should press for an incorruptible judicial system with a strong backbone. An old and enduring country like Liberia deserves a judiciary that will not kowtow or bend the knee to an interfering Executive. To this end, an independent oversight board or commission made up of legal experts, retired judges, and everyday citizens with integrity should be established to keep the judiciary competent, transparent, and free of politics--and ensure that judicial misconduct is swiftly called out and appropriately dealt with. The Bar Association should assist with the details of this arrangement.

Another area needing constitutional reform is the country's electoral system. The National Elections Commission (NEC) should be structured and empowered to make election outcomes more transparent, credible, and legitimate. This would place elections results beyond reproach and make them far more acceptable to the public than past elections have been.

One way to do this is to limit the number of commissioners the Executive/President can appoint. For example, of the seven commissioners making up the NEC, the president should appoint only four, including the chairperson--with the remaining three commissioners drawn from civil society and or professional organizations like the Press Union of Liberia, the Bar Association, Chamber of Commerce, etc. The co-chairperson should come from among the operational commissioners drawn from civic society and non-governmental bodies.

No one is under the illusion that these reform suggestions will see the light of day--given that those institutions and individuals who are statutorily positioned to undertake them will prefer the status quo. For them, fixing the system will dilute their power, wealth, benefits, and privileges. They will therefore fight hard to discourage, slow walk, or stop any such reforms or progress. Only pressure from civil society and deliberate policy action from committed leadership could pave the way for these reform recommendations.

Truth be told, two previous administrations (the Sirleaf and Weah-led governments) did make some attempts at constitutional amendments related to some reforms highlighted in this write-up. Regrettably, though, their efforts turned out to be feckless, half-hearted, unstructured, and bereft of the much-needed sensitization of the largely uninformed electorate. Constitutional reforms of the type being suggested should be accompanied by an effective civic education outreach aimed at not only generating interest among the electorate, but a deeper understanding of the benefits that accrue from such reforms.

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It must be pointed out and emphasized that the course correction needed for Liberia to extricate itself from chronic underdevelopment may falter without an informed citizenry. For one thing, an enlightened citizenry will enhance voter awareness and help skew voting behavior and considerations away from the politics of ethnic or regional identity, rice distribution, or what is cynically referred to during election cycles in Liberia as "cash violence." For another, a discerning voting population will be more attentive to the vision of candidates running for public offices, than to ephemeral or pedestrian needs.

That is why it is also imperative to reform the country's educational system by aligning it with urgent development needs within the context of rapid global innovations and modern governance. Its ongoing trajectory is no longer in line with modern technological transformations and economic realities. The sector requires a fundamental transformation to address changing developmental paradigms, secure quality, relevant education, and significantly elevate national literacy metrics.

It has been 179 years since Liberia declared its independence. Despite a few gains here and there, the country's developmental strides remain stunted relative to how long the country has existed. With the world undergoing breathtaking changes, bringing new tools and ideas, the country can no longer afford to stay stuck in the past.

It cannot continue repeating old leadership mistakes and expect new results. To survive and grow, nations like Liberia must significantly update how they work. This requires modern governance and leadership driven by unclouded vision, developmental knowledge, energy, and creativity--alongside a population with greater awareness and a higher literacy rate than exists today. Anything less will merely perpetuate the status quo and, therefore, the country's underdevelopment.

The Author

Limini A. Waritay is former Information minister, former PUL President, and erstwhile Chairperson of the Mass Communication department at the University of Liberia.