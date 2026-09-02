Liberia: Sunu Assurances Opens New Sinkor Office, Eyes Expanded Customer Service in Liberia

MONROVIA — SUNU Assurances Liberia Limited has opened a new office on 13th Street in Sinkor, Monrovia, as the insurance company moves to expand accessibility, improve customer experience and strengthen its services to individuals and businesses across Liberia.

The company says the relocation represents another step in its growth and commitment to providing professional, reliable and quality insurance services while positioning itself closer to clients and business partners.

The new facility was officially unveiled during an Open House ceremony attended by representatives of the Central Bank of Liberia, Liberia Insurance Association, insurance brokers, clients, shareholders, business partners, stakeholders and other invited guests.

Speaking during the ceremony, SUNU Assurances Liberia Managing Director and CEO Habib Dia said the move goes beyond simply changing the company's address, describing the new location as part of a broader effort to become more accessible and responsive to customers.

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Dia reaffirmed the company's commitment to providing reliable, innovative and quality insurance solutions aimed at protecting individuals, businesses, properties and wealth.

He said the company remains focused on improving customer service, professionally managing risks and providing clients with the protection and peace of mind they expect from an insurance provider.

Dia also thanked clients, regulators, brokers, shareholders, partners and other stakeholders for their continued confidence in SUNU Assurances Liberia, noting that those relationships have remained central to the company's growth.

As part of the wider SUNU Group, he said SUNU Assurances Liberia intends to continue growing alongside Liberia while maintaining professional standards and expanding its ability to respond to customers' insurance needs.

The company said its new 13th Street location was strategically selected to provide greater accessibility and strengthen service delivery to individuals, businesses and organizations.

The Open House also allowed guests and clients to tour the new premises and interact with the company as it showcased an improved working environment designed to enhance customer experience.

SUNU Assurances Liberia said it is now fully operational at the new Sinkor office and is welcoming both existing and prospective customers.

With the relocation, the company says it is positioning itself for sustained growth while deepening relationships with clients and partners and expanding access to dependable insurance services in Liberia.

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SUNU Assurances Liberia operates under the slogan: "You pick your way, we take the risk."