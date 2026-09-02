Gambia: NCCE Urges Citizens to Embrace Political Tolerance

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Gambians to embrace political tolerance, respect diversity and participate peacefully in the 5 December 2026 Presidential Election. Members of the NCCE delivered the above and similar messages during a series of community engagements in the Upper River Region (URR), to sensitize citizens on their civic rights and responsibilities and the importance of peaceful participation before, during and after elections. The engagements of the NCCE form part of its wider civic education campaign under the theme: "Informed Citizens: The Pillar of Credible Elections and Resilient Democracy," with support from the European Union-United Nations Development Programme (EU-UNDP) GREAT Initiative.

According to the NCCE, peaceful citizen participation remains essential to credible elections and the protection of democratic stability in the country. The Council's message comes as political activity intensifies ahead of the December polls, with communities being encouraged to manage political differences through tolerance rather than confrontation.

In Kantora, Bakary Sanyang, a participant, commended the NCCE and its partners for what he described as an educative engagement, and said political differences should not become a source of conflict among communities.

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"All that we have learnt here is what we are practicing in our community," Sanyang said, as he warned against turning politics into a tool for confrontation. "If we use politics as a weapon to fight each other, we will not achieve our goals. There are many political parties, but we should support the one we believe is right for us, and then move on peacefully." Sanyang also called for tolerance among the different ethnic communities across the country.

"No one can claim to be the founder or creator of a tribe. We must therefore be tolerant and peaceful in order to conduct successful elections in the country," Mr Sanyang said. The NCCE's engagements with communities also focused on the responsibilities of citizens in ensuring credible and peaceful elections, with discussions centering on electoral codes of conduct, civic rights and responsibilities, political tolerance and the importance of informed participation. During their engagements, the NCCE encouraged voters to understand their rights, respect the rights of others and make informed choices rather than allow political differences to create division among them.

In URR, sensitization activities followed earlier NCCE engagements in the North Bank Region (NBR) and West Coast Region (WCR), with both focusing on what triggers conflict and political discrimination. The Council also used the engagements to encourage greater participation of women in national politics.

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Speaking in Kerr Ardo, Fatou Touray called on the women to make greater use of their numerical strength by becoming more active in political programmes and by supporting the emergence of more women candidates. The NCCE said stronger participation by citizens, including women, is important to building an inclusive democratic process.

As The Gambia approaches the 5 December presidential elections, the NCCE continues to encourage citizens to reject political violence and discrimination and instead use dialogue, tolerance and informed participation to manage political differences. In conclusion, the NCCE said its civic education efforts aim to help Gambians make informed choices while protecting peace and strengthening democratic resilience.