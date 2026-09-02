Gambia Must Move From Policy to Delivery, World Bank Survey Says

A new World Bank survey of stakeholders in The Gambia has found growing confidence in the bank's work, while at the same time identifying weak government accountability, limited access to finance, inadequate capacity and poor coordination as major obstacles to development and reform in the country.

The findings are contained in the World Bank Group's FY2026 Gambia Country Opinion Survey Report, prepared by its CER Analytics Team in June 2026.

The survey, conducted between January and April this year, sought the views of 375 stakeholders drawn from government institutions, local government, civil society, the private sector, academia, development agencies and the media. A total of 171 people responded, representing a 46% response rate.

The survey found that stakeholders had become significantly more familiar with the World Bank Group's work compared with the previous Country Opinion Survey conducted in FY23.

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Trust in the bank, its relevance to The Gambia's development priorities and its effectiveness in helping the country achieve development results all recorded significant improvements. Among the major multilateral institutions considered in the survey, respondents rated the World Bank Group as the most relevant to The Gambia's development and the most effective in helping the country achieve results. But alongside the positive assessment of the Bank, the survey revealed serious concerns about the wider development environment in The Gambia.

Inadequate government accountability was identified by 46% of respondents as the main reason economic and social reforms are slow or fail, followed by corruption at 43% and inadequate government capacity at 41%.

In the private sector, 76% identified access to finance as the biggest challenge, followed by infrastructure gaps at 51%, the availability of skilled workers at 45%, and market size or demand at 37%. The findings put accountability and access to finance at the centre of concerns expressed by stakeholders about the country's development prospects.

The survey asked respondents to identify the areas where the World Bank should focus its efforts to have the greatest impact.

Education topped the list at 51%, followed by agriculture and food security at 50%, skills development at 48% and health at 47%.

Digital infrastructure development was identified by 34% of respondents, jobs by 33%, energy by 30% and private sector development by 28%.

The World Bank said education, agriculture and health remained the leading priorities identified by stakeholders, as they were in the FY23 survey, while skills development emerged as a major area of focus in the latest survey.

Job creation emerged as one of the major issues running through the responses. About four in 10 respondents, or 38%, rated the World Bank as "very effective" in creating the conditions for more and better jobs in The Gambia. A higher 46% considered the Bank "very effective" in aligning its support for job creation with national priorities. The survey also found that 42% of respondents considered the World Bank "very influential" in influencing government policies on job creation. Respondents identified agriculture and agribusiness, tourism and hospitality, and information and communication technology and the digital economy as areas with strong potential to create jobs.

But the responses also placed emphasis on the need to equip young people with the skills required to enter the labour market. The report said several respondents wanted job creation efforts to focus particularly on young people and women through technical and vocational education and training, apprenticeship programmes involving private employers and microfinance. Skills development was repeatedly described as necessary for employment and for reducing irregular youth migration. Respondents also argued that the private sector should be treated as a central engine of job creation.

The report said multiple respondents called for deeper World Bank engagement with the private sector through long-term financing, advisory services, improvements to the business environment and direct partnerships, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

One of the strongest messages in the survey was a call for development programmes to reach communities more directly. Respondents suggested that the World Bank should work more closely with local councils and civil society organisations to ensure that job-related interventions reach people who need them most, instead of being filtered mainly through central government institutions.

The report calls for the World Bank to shift from policy to delivery by strengthening implementation and accountability. Stakeholders said the Bank should provide more hands-on technical support to ministries and project implementation units, particularly in procurement and financial management, and should measure success by actual impact rather than the amount of money disbursed.

The use of results-based financing was also recommended.

The report said the Program-for-Results (PforR) financing model was specifically cited by respondents as effective because linking disbursements to results could reduce political capture and help ensure that resources reach Gambians. Respondents also complained about slow approvals and rigid procedures and called for simpler and faster processes, particularly because of The Gambia's position as a small state.

The stakeholders also wanted greater use of local governments. They called on the World Bank to treat local government authorities as direct partners and to route funding and implementation through them instead of relying exclusively on the central government.

They also called for long-term institutional capacity building in financial management, procurement and monitoring, rather than one-off training. The report said respondents wanted greater use of local expertise and less reliance on external consultants.

Stakeholders also called for greater public access to information about World Bank financing. The report says respondents repeatedly called for publicly accessible information on financing, including loan terms and conditions. According to the findings, greater transparency would help increase awareness, build trust and strengthen accountability. Respondents also called for better coordination between the World Bank and other development partners, saying fragmented efforts could reduce the impact of development assistance.

The survey found that financial resources remained the World Bank Group's greatest perceived value to The Gambia. About 73% of respondents selected financial resources, including budget support, loans, investments, grants and trust funds, among the instruments they valued most. Advisory services were selected by 52%, convening power by 27%, and data and research by 24%. But respondents simultaneously called for more flexible financing, fewer barriers and larger commitments.

The report said stakeholders viewed some World Bank instruments as "one-size-fits-all" and wanted greater flexibility in project design, sector-led reforms and alignment with national systems and priorities. They also called for faster approval procedures and greater use of government systems.

The report said respondents wanted more grants, simplified access and larger financial commitments, particularly for small states.

They also called for expanded financing for private businesses, including long-term financing and patient capital for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Despite the concerns about implementation and financing, respondents who had worked with World Bank-supported projects gave the institution strong ratings. Seventy-three percent of World Bank clients rated the Bank as "very helpful" in achieving the goals of a project or initiative, with a mean score of 8.4 on a 10-point scale. Meanwhile, 58% rated World Bank-supported projects as "very effective" in creating sustainable, long-term jobs, with a mean score of 7.7. The survey recorded examples of projects that respondents said had affected people's lives.

On electricity, one government institution respondent said improvements in electricity supply had reduced outages and improved reliability across the network.

The respondent said: "Improved stability in electricity supply and distribution, reflected in a significant reduction in outages, has enhanced the reliability of power across the network."

The respondent also referred to the expansion of generation capacity, including a 23MW solar plant, and increased electricity access in rural communities. The respondent said these improvements had affected households, businesses and essential services.

"These improvements are having a direct and meaningful impact on people's lives. Households now enjoy more reliable lighting and improved living conditions, while businesses benefit from reduced downtime, increased productivity, and lower operating costs."

The respondent added: "In rural areas, newly electrified communities are experiencing better access to essential services, enabling small enterprises to grow and creating new income opportunities."

The social impact was also highlighted.

"The social benefits are equally significant. Health facilities can provide more consistent, higher-quality care, with reliable power supporting critical equipment and vaccine storage. Schools benefit from extended study hours, access to digital learning tools, and improved teaching environments."

Education was another area where respondents pointed to visible results.

A government institution respondent said the first engineering university campus had been built with modern equipment for teaching, research and revenue generation.

"The first engineering university campus was built with modern-day equipment for teaching, research, and revenue generation. Homegrown engineers are being trained in the new structure funded by the World Bank, which is of great impact."

On social protection, a media respondent said World Bank support had benefited poor families through cash transfers.

"Through the provision of cash transfers to underprivileged families."

A civil society respondent said: "The Social Safety Net project has reduced households' vulnerability through cash assistance. This was most impactful during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Another government institution respondent said the SWEDD+ project had raised awareness of harmful practices affecting girls and young women while supporting economic opportunities.

"The SWEDD+ project helps in creating awareness of harmful practices against girls and young women and also creates start-up micro financial support activities for economic opportunities for girls and young women."

Agriculture was also identified as an area where World Bank-supported programmes had produced benefits. An academic respondent referred to the Gambia Agricultural Development Project and said it had introduced climate-smart farming techniques to more than 10,000 farmers.

The respondent said: "A World Bank-supported project, notably the Gambia Agricultural Development Project, significantly impacted farming communities. It introduced climate-smart techniques, such as tied ridges and contour plowing, to over 10,000 farmers."

According to the respondent, the techniques improved water retention in sandy soils and helped increase groundnut and millet yields during periods of irregular rainfall.

The respondent said this had improved household food security. A government institution respondent added: "Assisted in creating enabling and sustainable agriculture sectors to be more market-oriented. Organized beneficiary farmers in accessing quality climate-smart certified seeds and equipment for their value chains."

The survey also found that World Bank advice and support were seen as having an influence on government policies and private sector activities. Eighty-six percent of respondents said the World Bank had influenced a new or existing government policy or action. Sixty-nine percent said the Bank had influenced strategies or actions of private sector actors. Meanwhile, 42% rated the World Bank as very influential in influencing government policies or strategies on employment and job creation. The report gives several examples of policies and reforms which respondents said had been influenced by the World Bank.

On the business environment and procurement, a government institution respondent said: "The B-Ready Report has triggered the review and update of the Investment Policy, Industrial Policy, and the Investment and Export Promotion Act."

Another government institution respondent said the World Bank-funded Gambia Fiscal Management Development Project had supported work towards electronic government procurement.

"Through the World Bank-funded GFMDP, a consultant was hired to develop a Strategy and RoadMap for the implementation of an Electronic Government Procurement system."

The respondent said an Electronic Government Procurement Regulation was subsequently developed and approved by Cabinet.

"Both the strategy and policy document have been influencing strategies implemented by the oversight Institution and the Ministry of Finance in terms of trying to digitize the public procurement."

A civil society respondent said World Bank interventions had influenced the country's social protection system.

"The WBG has influenced The Gambia's social protection landscape, especially through the Gambia Social Safety Net Project. These interventions have shaped government policy by institutionalizing social protection structures and improving targeting mechanisms for the poorest families."

A government institution respondent also attributed support to the World Bank for the establishment of institutions and legislation in the social protection and data protection areas.

"Played a key role in the Gambia having its first Data protection and privacy law, and social protection and safety through support of the establishment of the National Social Protection Agency and Social Registry."

On fiscal and tax reform, an academic respondent said: "Fiscal & Tax Policy Reform (2025): Influenced government policy to broaden the tax base and rationalize tax expenditures through a $45M development operation, creating fiscal space for priority investments."

A civil society respondent said World Bank support had also affected public finance management. "The World Bank Group influenced The Gambia's public finance and governance reforms through support to Development Policy Financing (DPF), which contributed to the adoption and implementation of the Public Financial Management Reform Strategy and strengthened budget transparency and accountability."

A government institution respondent described the World Bank's influence on reforms in the energy sector. "Under the GERMP, the World Bank Group influenced government policy and action by linking financing to reforms in The Gambia's energy sector."

The respondent said the programme supported NAWEC performance contracts, procurement and financial management systems and compliance with World Bank standards. The respondent also said the World Bank had encouraged the government to prioritise renewable energy and create opportunities for private sector participation through frameworks for independent power producers and public-private partnerships.

"These interventions shaped national energy policy toward sustainability, accountability, and private sector-driven growth, while modernizing NAWEC's institutional capacity."

While stakeholders rated the World Bank's partnership with the national government strongly, the relationship with the private sector received a lower rating. More than half of respondents, 53%, rated the Bank as "very effective" in partnering with the government to improve the business environment. But only 35% gave the same rating to the Bank's partnership with the private sector to support business development and investment.

The survey found that 43% of respondents wanted the World Bank to collaborate more with the private sector to have a greater impact in The Gambia.

Civil society came second at 36%, followed by local government at 30% and academia and research centres at 27%.

The survey also found more moderate ratings for the World Bank's effectiveness in involving civil society in development policy dialogue and implementation. The mean rating was 6.0 out of 10. But the gap between government institutions and civil society respondents was significant. Government respondents gave the Bank a mean rating of 7.1 for facilitating civil society participation, compared with 4.9 among civil society respondents. A parliamentary respondent cited an example of World Bank support for procurement and transparency outreach in Banjul.

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"I believe the WBG has facilitated civil society participation in several practical ways. One example is the 2024 procurement and transparency outreach in Banjul, where the World Bank brought together government institutions, CSOs, and private sector actors to explain procurement procedures for World Bank-funded projects."

The respondent said the exercise helped civil society groups monitor public spending and advocate for transparency. A civil society respondent cited support involving GAMCOTRAP.

"The WBG has supported CSOs in The Gambia, such as GAMCOTRAP, to actively participate in development policy dialogue and implementation."

The respondent said a World Bank-supported project had enabled GAMCOTRAP to engage uniformed personnel across the country on female genital mutilation and laws protecting women and girls.

"This initiative strengthened understanding among duty-bearers, promoted enforcement of legal protections, and enabled civil society to contribute meaningfully to national development priorities."

Civil society respondents called for earlier and more formal involvement in projects, including participation at the design and concept stages and throughout the project cycle.They also called for direct grants and capacity building for grassroots organisations and for World Bank documents to be made available in accessible formats and local languages.

They further wanted the Bank's outreach to go beyond urban-based civil society organisations.

The survey also examined how stakeholders receive information about the World Bank.

Direct contact with World Bank staff was the most preferred channel, selected by 50% of respondents. World Bank events, conferences and workshops followed at 49%, while World Bank websites were selected by 48%.

Social media channels were preferred by 41%, publications by 37%, e-newsletters by 25% and direct messaging such as WhatsApp by 23%. Two-thirds of respondents, or 66%, said they had recently seen or heard information about the World Bank.

Events, conferences and workshops accounted for 43% of recalled exposure, while traditional media: television, radio and newspapers accounted for 41%. The information most commonly recalled concerned education and skills development at 43%, climate and environment at 37%, energy at 36%, and job creation and employment at 34%. Stakeholders said they wanted more information about what World Bank-supported projects actually achieve.

Fifty-four percent wanted information on project outcomes and results, 53% wanted impact assessments and evaluations, while 50% wanted regular updates on World Bank activities.

The survey recorded a significant rise in familiarity with the World Bank. The average familiarity rating increased from 4.4 in FY23 to 6.6 in FY26. Among stakeholder groups, government institutions and media recorded some of the highest levels of familiarity.

Respondents who had collaborated with the World Bank also recorded a much higher familiarity rating than those who had not collaborated with it. The Bank's relevance to The Gambia's development also received a mean rating of 8.6 out of 10. Trust in the Bank to do what is right for The Gambia was rated at 7.4, while its effectiveness in helping the country achieve development results was rated at 8.1.

The report said The Gambia's ratings for relevance, effectiveness and trust were also higher than those recorded among respondents in other Western and Central African countries and other International Development Association countries surveyed in FY25.

The survey was conducted online, with participants receiving questionnaires through WhatsApp or email. The report said the World Bank's Country Opinion Survey programme is designed to understand how stakeholders perceive the institution, including its relevance, effectiveness, trust, development priorities, financing, policy advice, engagement and communication.