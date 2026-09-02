Nigeria: Uber Exits Nigeria After 12 Years of Operation

But the ride-hailing company said the decision to exit Nigeria is unrelated to the recent FAAN directive concerning e-hailing operations at Nigerian airports.

Ride-hailing company Uber has announced plans to discontinue its operations in Nigeria and Uganda effective 2 September, citing a review of its evolving business priorities and investment focus across Africa.

Uber disclosed its decision to exit Nigeria and Uganda in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, noting that this does not affect its operations in other African markets.

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Uber's departure came weeks after controversy over the operation of e-hailing platforms at Nigerian airports.

On 30 July, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) directed airport managers to stop Uber and Bolt from operating commercially at its managed airports pending the finalisation of licence agreements.

The move sparked complaints over higher airport transport fares, prompting Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo to direct FAAN on 27 August to address the concerns.

Bolt was later cleared to resume operations at airports managed by FAAN after Mr Keyamo's intervention.

But the ride-hailing company said the decision to exit Nigeria is unrelated to the recent FAAN directive concerning e-hailing operations at Nigerian airports.

"Uber's decision to discontinue operations in Nigeria was made following a review of its evolving business priorities and investment focus across Africa.

"The decision is not related to the recent FAAN directive concerning e-hailing operations at Nigerian airports," the company said.

Departure

Uber said the decision is limited strictly to the two markets and does not affect its operations elsewhere on the continent.

It added that the company's immediate priority is supporting drivers, riders and local team members throughout the transition period.

"Uber remains deeply committed to Sub-Saharan Africa, where we continue to see robust growth and long-term opportunity," it said.

It added that it focuses its investments on markets where it believes it can add the most value for drivers by providing earning opportunities at scale and enabling riders to go anywhere seamlessly.

Speaking about how the decision will affect its staff, Uber said it would communicate directly and responsibly with affected employees, drivers, and riders about what it means for them.

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"We are committed to supporting affected employees through the transition and will communicate directly with them regarding the arrangements that apply to them.

"We have been in touch with active drivers to extend a token of our appreciation as they transition over the next period," the ride-hailing platform said.

Uber further explained that rider data would continue to be handled in accordance with applicable data protection laws, privacy requirements and Uber's data protection policies.

"Uber will limit data retention to what is legally required, maintain appropriate security controls, and fulfil ongoing legal obligations and data requests," it said.

It urged riders to reach out to Uber via its privacy inquiry form if they have questions about their data privacy, need assistance with their personal data, or wish to submit a privacy request.

Uber said rider support would remain available for a period of 21 days following the discontinuation of operations to assist with outstanding queries and transition-related matters.

"As part of Uber's exit, Uber for Business services will also be discontinued. We are in touch with partners to support them through the transition," the company added.

Uber launched in Lagos in 2014 and subsequently expanded to Abuja in March 2016. At the time, the company said Abuja was its 400th city globally.

Uber Nigeria is part of Uber Technologies Inc., the US-based, publicly traded company behind the Uber platform, headquartered in San Francisco, California.