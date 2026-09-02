Nigeria: 2027 - Release Our Leader or Forget Our Votes - Miyetti Allah Tells Tinubu

"We did not vote for APC to arrest our leaders. Our votes this time will go to those who want our progress," Mr Abubakar said

The Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has said it will only support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election if its national president, Bello Bodejo, is released by the State Security Service (SSS).

The group made its position known at a press conference held at Mr Bodejo's residence in Uke, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, where Fulani leaders from across the country were in attendance.

Speaking at the briefing, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the group, Akhajo Abubakar, said it would mobilise its votes only for political leaders who demonstrate genuine concern for the interests and progress of the Fulani community.

"We did not vote for APC to arrest our leaders. Our votes this time will go to those who want our progress," Mr Abubakar said.

He claimed that the Fulani community has more than one million voters in Nasarawa State alone. However, he cited no data to support the claim.