Nigeria: 2027 - Release Our Leader or Forget Our Votes - Miyetti Allah Tells Tinubu

2 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ahmed Tukur

"We did not vote for APC to arrest our leaders. Our votes this time will go to those who want our progress," Mr Abubakar said

The Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has said it will only support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election if its national president, Bello Bodejo, is released by the State Security Service (SSS).

The group made its position known at a press conference held at Mr Bodejo's residence in Uke, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, where Fulani leaders from across the country were in attendance.

Speaking at the briefing, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the group, Akhajo Abubakar, said it would mobilise its votes only for political leaders who demonstrate genuine concern for the interests and progress of the Fulani community.

"We did not vote for APC to arrest our leaders. Our votes this time will go to those who want our progress," Mr Abubakar said.

He claimed that the Fulani community has more than one million voters in Nasarawa State alone. However, he cited no data to support the claim.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.