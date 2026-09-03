Uganda, Ghana Deepen Cooperation On Petroleum Regulation

Uganda and Ghana are seeking to strengthen cooperation in upstream petroleum governance as Uganda prepares for its transition to oil production.

The Board of Directors of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) held a peer-learning engagement with Ghana's Petroleum Commission in Accra, focusing on petroleum regulation, upstream operations and local content development.

Speaking for the Ugandan delegation, PAU board member Innocent Kihika said Uganda is keen to learn from Ghana's experience as it approaches first oil.

"We have come to Ghana to learn, to share and to build a relationship that goes beyond this meeting," Kihika said.

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He said lessons from countries that have gone through oil exploration, development and production would help Uganda strengthen its regulatory systems.

The Ghana Petroleum Commission shared its experience in legal and regulatory frameworks, institutional arrangements, upstream operations, local content, and health, safety and environmental management.

The two sides also exchanged practical experiences on challenges encountered in managing petroleum resources.

Ghana is increasingly exploring opportunities for onshore oil and gas development, particularly in the Voltaian Basin, creating an opportunity for it to draw lessons from Uganda's experience with onshore petroleum development.

Ghana's Petroleum Commission Board Chairman Ernest Thompson said the country had taken particular interest in Uganda's approach to onshore resource management, community engagement and environmental safeguards.

The two institutions agreed to deepen cooperation and maintain knowledge-sharing engagements on petroleum governance and operations.