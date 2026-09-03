Nigeria: Reps Uncover 12 Fake Agencies, 58 Bank Accounts Linked to Alleged PFIPC DG

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the activities of the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) has declared that the organisation was never lawfully established, describing it as a fake government agency.

The committee also ruled that the purported appointment letter of Adeyemi Adeniyi as Director-General of the PFIPC was fraudulent, according to its preliminary findings released on Wednesday .

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ibrahim Sani Madaki, said the investigation had so far exonerated former Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, from any involvement in the activities of the alleged agency.

Madaki commended Gbajabiamila for alerting authorities to the existence and operations of the purported council, saying his intervention helped expose what the committee described as a network of fake institutions masquerading as government agencies.

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According to the committee, investigators uncovered 12 additional organisations allegedly operating illegally under the guise of official government institutions.

The lawmakers further disclosed that 58 bank accounts were linked to Adeniyi in connection with the organisations under investigation.

Among the entities identified are the FCT Investment Promotion Council, FCT Investment Promotion Agency and Public-Private Partnership, United Nations Youth Global Foundation, and the Olubadan of Ibadan Foundation.

The committee said the discovery raises serious concerns about the activities of individuals and organisations allegedly presenting themselves as legitimate government institutions while carrying out unauthorised operations.

It added that the investigation is ongoing and that further recommendations will be made upon the conclusion of its probe into the alleged PFIPC and the other organisations uncovered.