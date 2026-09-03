Nigeria: Troops Kill Terrorists, Intercept 899 Rounds of Ammunition in Zamfara, Kaduna

2 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nicholas Dekera

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised several terrorists and intercepted a large consignment of ammunition in separate operations in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday Night by the Media Information Officer of the operation, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, the operations were conducted on September 2, 2026.

In Zamfara State, troops of Sector 2, acting on credible intelligence, laid an ambush for terrorists moving from the Fakai area toward Kwanar Jolof and Tashar Dole in Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas.

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Danja said the troops engaged the terrorists at Kwanar Jolof, neutralising scores of them while others escaped with varying degrees of injuries.

During exploitation of the area, the troops recovered one RPG launcher, one RPG bomb, one AK-47 rifle, six AK-47 magazines, 106 rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle.

In a related development in Kaduna State, troops of Sector 1 intercepted a vehicle at a snap checkpoint along the Saulawa-Zaria Road.

According to the statement, one of the passengers resisted search and attempted to flee after being asked to open his bag. He was pursued and neutralised by the troops.

A search of the bag revealed 793 rounds of ammunition concealed in a bag of gari. The vehicle and its driver have since been taken into custody for further investigation.

Danja said the operations were part of the ongoing offensive by Operation FANSAN YAMMA to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt the flow of arms and ammunition, and deny criminal elements freedom of action in the North West.

He added that troops remain committed to restoring lasting peace across affected communities in the Joint Operations Area.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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