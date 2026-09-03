Nigeria: We Were Offered $3m to Stop Campaign Against Tinubu - Atiku-Linked U.S. Lobbying Firm

A United States-based policy advisory and lobbying firm linked to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has alleged that its founder, Dr Karl Von Batten, was offered $3 million and invited to a confidential meeting in London to persuade him to end the firm's campaign concerning allegations against President Bola Tinubu.

The firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, made the allegation in a statement posted on its X account on Wednesday, claiming that the offer was made "a few days ago" by a highly placed individual whom it was informed was connected to President Tinubu.

The allegation has drawn a fresh response from the Presidency, which has questioned the credibility of the firm and accused it of presenting political claims as intelligence reports.

According to Von Batten-Montague-York, the alleged offer was intended to persuade Von Batten to end its campaign concerning what it described as allegations relating to Tinubu's alleged heroin-trafficking records.

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The firm said its founder rejected the offer and immediately preserved copies of the communications exchanged with the alleged intermediary.

It further said Von Batten contacted members of Atiku Abubakar's campaign to establish the nature of the individual's alleged relationship with the President.

The firm also alleged that a smear campaign against its founder began shortly after he rejected the offer.

It said it would submit the alleged $3 million offer and related communications to the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for review.

The firm stated: "A few days ago, Dr. Von Batten received unsolicited offers of $3 million, along with an invitation to a confidential meeting in London, from a highly placed individual whom we have been informed is connected to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu."

It added that Von Batten "refused the offers, immediately preserved copies of the exchanges" and contacted members of Atiku's campaign.

Dare: Von Batten's claims are political speculation

Reacting to the wider controversy, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, dismissed the claims attributed to Von Batten as the position of a commercial lobbyist and not that of the United States government or President Donald Trump.

Dare, in a statement, challenged those behind the allegations to produce what they described as a "highly classified intelligence report", identify their unnamed sources and provide documentary evidence.

He said the reports contained no intelligence document, named Western official or evidence of any exchange involving Nigeria's secrets or resources.

According to him, "It is nothing more than political speculation packaged as classified information."

Dare also rejected any suggestion that Von Batten was speaking for the US government, describing the claim that he was a "Senior Government Advisor" as misleading.

"The self-bestowed appellation of 'Senior Government Advisor' is a linguistic sleight of hand," he said.

Dare said Von Batten was a commercial lobbyist and founder of Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., rather than an official of the US government.

Presidency cites $1.2m Atiku retainer

Dare also questioned the relationship between Atiku and the lobbying firm, citing what he said were publicly verifiable filings under the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act, FARA.

According to him, the filings showed that Atiku contracted Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. on a $1.2 million, 12-month retainer.

Dare alleged that the arrangement was aimed at countering Nigerian government narratives and using historical US legal records for political leverage ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said the Nigerian connection was evident from the names contained in the lobbying documents and accused the firm of producing public relations material that was being presented as the position of the US government.

Dare further questioned claims that Von Batten had access to President Trump or members of his administration or could influence ongoing US legal proceedings.

Firm says it will approach US authorities

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Von Batten-Montague-York maintained that it had preserved the communications relating to the alleged $3 million offer and would provide them to US authorities for review.

The firm concluded its statement with a message directed at Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and their associates.

"We have a simple message for President Bola Tinubu, the APC, and their associates: Thank you for the offer, but no thanks," it said.

Claims remain unverified

However, the allegation that Von Batten was offered $3 million to end the campaign, as well as the claim that the individual who allegedly made the offer was connected to Tinubu, could not be independently verified as of the time of filing.

Similarly, the claims concerning alleged heroin-trafficking records are allegations made by the lobbying firm and have not been established as facts by a court or relevant authority.

The Presidency's claims about the purpose and nature of Atiku's engagement with the lobbying firm are also part of the ongoing political dispute, although Dare said they were based on US FARA filings.