Nigeria: Jigawa Varsity ASUU Threatens Strike Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa Branch, has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Jigawa State Government to fully implement the 2025 ASUU-Federal Government agreement and pay outstanding salary arrears owed to its members.

The union said failure by the state government to meet its demands would lead to industrial action from September 15, 2026.

The decision was contained in a resolution issued after the ASUU-SLUK Special Congress Meeting held on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences Lecture Theatre 2 of the university.

According to the resolution signed by the branch Chairman, Idris Muhammad Chiromawa, and Secretary, Saliu Yunusa, the congress met to receive an update on the level of implementation of the 2025 ASUU-FGN agreement, including the new salary structure, and to review its earlier position on the matter.

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The union demanded that the state government pay all accrued arrears from January 2026 to date, as part of its conditions for avoiding industrial action.

ASUU-SLUK also called for the university to be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Management System (IPPMS)/payroll system, arguing that the system does not conform to the peculiarities of the university.

The union further demanded the remittance of all outstanding third-party deductions.

It also urged the Jigawa State Government to reconsider its decision to remove 0.7 per cent from the statutory two per cent Local Government contribution to the university, while calling for sustainable funding for the other sister university.

Other demands contained in the resolution include the payment of all outstanding responsibility allowances owed to entitled staff.

The union also demanded payment of outstanding annual increments due to members since 2023, as well as the settlement of promotion arrears owed to entitled staff since 2024.

In addition, ASUU-SLUK called on the government to release the approved 2024/2025 Earned Academic Allowance (EAA).

The union warned that unless the demands are addressed within the two-week ultimatum, its members would commence industrial action effective September 15.