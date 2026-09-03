Nigeria: Boko Haram - Stakeholders Demand Urgent Care for Traumatised Children

Nigeria risks losing a generation of children in conflict-affected communities to the psychological scars of the Boko Haram insurgency, stakeholders have warned.

They said children who have witnessed killings, displacement and the loss of parents require urgent psychosocial support to prevent the trauma from affecting their development and the country's future.

The warning was issued on Wednesday in Maiduguri at a one-day National Dialogue on the Psychological Impact of Conflicts on Children, organised under the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Health and supported by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

The dialogue brought together government officials, academics, security personnel, development partners and humanitarian actors to examine the impact of prolonged conflict on children in the North-East.

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Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health, recounted the story of a woman who fled Bama with seven children during the insurgency but arrived at Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp with only one child.

"By the time she finally reached the relative safety of the Dalori IDP camp, she had only one child left--with no knowledge of whether the other six were still alive or dead," she said.

She said the experience reflected a wider crisis affecting children who had grown up amid violence, displacement and family separation.

Anas warned that untreated trauma could affect their behaviour, relationships and ability to contribute to society and could even be passed to future generations.

Former Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, also warned that children exposed to violence could develop a desire for revenge if they were not given adequate care and psychosocial support.

He cited the case of an orphaned child who, after witnessing the killing of his parents, vowed to take up arms for revenge.

Sununu called for dedicated budgetary provisions, special funds and stronger legal frameworks to support children affected by conflict.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, said psychosocial support remained a key part of the state's humanitarian response.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, said Nigeria could not afford to lose an entire generation to the "silent wounds of war".

He urged stakeholders to intensify efforts to heal children affected by conflict, warning that failure to act could have serious consequences for the country's future.