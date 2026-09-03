Africa: All of Africa Today - September 3, 2026

Guinea-Bissau Voters Back Expanded Presidential Powers

Voters in Guinea-Bissau have approved a new constitution that significantly expands presidential powers ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December. Provisional results showed that 70% of voters backed the changes. Under the new constitution, the president will be able to appoint and sack the prime minister and cabinet, create or abolish ministries, and dissolve parliament in a serious political crisis. The reforms also reduced the number of parliamentary seats and electoral constituencies, but retained the five-year presidential term and two-term limit. The military leaders who seized power after a disputed vote in November 2025 say the changes are needed to put an end to repeated political bickering and instability. But the country's main opposition party strongly opposed the referendum and boycotted the vote. It warned that the changes would concentrate too much power in the presidency and undermine democracy. Critics have also questioned the legitimacy of the process and called on the regional bloc Ecowas to intervene. The December elections will be a key test of whether the military authorities fulfil their promise to restore civilian rule and how the expanded powers of the presidency reshape Guinea-Bissau's fragile political system.

Uber Exits Nigeria and Uganda

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Global ride-hailing company Uber has announced the immediate closure of its operations in Nigeria and Uganda after reviewing its business in the two markets. Uber began operating in Nigeria in 2014 and Uganda two years later. It has faced increasingly difficult conditions, including rising fuel costs, pressure from rival ride-hailing platforms and complaints from drivers over low fares and high commission charges. The company's departure from Nigeria and Uganda follows its recent exits from Ivory Coast and Tanzania, further reducing its presence on the continent. Uber said the decision was limited to the two countries and would not affect its remaining operations in sub-Saharan Africa, where it says it continues to see growth opportunities. The company will support affected employees and drivers. Its help centres in Nigeria and Uganda will remain open until later this month to address outstanding issues. Other ride-hailing companies, including Bolt, inDrive and local operators, are expected to compete for customers and fill the gap left by Uber's departure.

Madagascar Ex-Senate Chief Jailed for Protest Crackdown

Madagascar's former Senate president Richard Ravalomanana has been sentenced to 10 years of hard labour over his alleged role in the violent crackdown on youth-led protests that helped bring down the previous government. Ravalomanana, a retired general and close ally of former President Andry Rajoelina, was found guilty of complicity in murder. Prosecutors accused him of directing security forces to use violence against demonstrators during protests in September and October 2025. The protests initially erupted over persistent power and water shortages before developing into a wider movement against Rajoelina's government. At least 22 people were killed and more than 100 others injured during the unrest, according to the UN. Ravalomanana has denied the allegations. He argued that there was no evidence directly linking him to orders given to security forces, and his defence team plans to appeal the ruling. He is among several senior figures associated with the former government who have faced legal proceedings since the change of power.

World Set to Overshoot 1.5°C Climate Target

The world is on course to exceed the 1.5°C global warming threshold within the next few years, with even the most optimistic scenario projecting temperatures to peak at around 1.8°C, according to a new UN Environment Programme report. UNEP warned that remaining above the threshold would expose countries and communities to worsening extreme weather, ecosystem losses, food and water insecurity, and potentially irreversible changes to major climate systems. The organisation is calling for an "overshoot, peak and decline" strategy aimed at keeping the period above 1.5°C as short as possible before bringing temperatures back down. This would require immediate and sustained cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, a rapid transition away from fossil fuels and, eventually, carefully governed carbon dioxide removal to supplement emissions reductions. UNEP stressed that carbon removal cannot replace deep cuts in emissions and warned that every additional fraction of a degree of warming will increase the risk of irreversible climate tipping points and devastating impacts on vulnerable communities.

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Sudanese Refugees Walk for Aid in Chad

Dozens of Sudanese refugees have walked about 20 kilometres from Marra refugee camp in eastern Chad to the town of Amliouna to demand humanitarian assistance after going about four months without food or cash support. The refugees, who arrived at the camp between five and eight months ago, say they are seeking help from authorities responsible for refugee reception and are calling for regular delivery of food or financial assistance. Their protest comes as heavy rain and strong winds have caused further hardship for refugees in eastern Chad. At Mile refugee camp near Guéréda, storms damaged numerous shelters and injured several people, leaving many refugees, including children and elderly people, without adequate protection. Refugees are now appealing to humanitarian organisations for urgent assistance, including food, clean water, medicines, medical supplies, tents and materials to repair damaged shelters.