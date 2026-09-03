Nigeria: Army Prepares Troops for Lawful Conduct Ahead 2027 Elections

LAGOS -- Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, has charged officers and soldiers who will be deployed for election duties to uphold the Constitution, respect fundamental human rights and maintain political neutrality.

Babalola gave the charge at a sensitisation seminar organised by the Division on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, NASFA, Auditorium, Arakan Barracks, Apapa, Lagos.

The seminar, which focused on lawful conduct, constitutional responsibilities and the role of the military in election security, was aimed at ensuring the professional and responsible conduct of personnel before, during and after the elections.

Babalola said the seminar demonstrated the Division's commitment to continuous professional development and the responsible discharge of its constitutional duties.

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He charged commanders to ensure that personnel deployed for election-related duties were adequately familiar with the legal provisions guiding searches, arrests, use of force, treatment of civilians and protection of fundamental rights.

The GOC warned that ignorance of the law would not be accepted as an excuse for misconduct, urging participants to actively engage with the lectures and seek clarification on legal and operational issues that could arise during election-related internal security operations.

In his remarks, the Commander, Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Major General Adeyinka Adereti, stressed the need for political neutrality, professional discipline, strict adherence to the Constitution, respect for fundamental human rights and effective inter-agency coordination.

Adereti also reminded participants that the Nigeria Police Force remained the lead agency responsible for election security and maintenance of public order.

Two papers were presented at the seminar. Colonel Olusegun Oladuntoye (retd.) delivered a lecture titled, "Democracy and National Security: The Role of the Nigerian Military in a Democratic Dispensation," while Mr Murshadi Yahaya spoke on "The Soldier and the Ballot: Legal Pitfalls, Human Rights and Security Duties."

According to a statement by the Division made available to Vanguard, the seminar was attended by personnel from formations and units within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility, AOR, as well as senior officers and representatives of other security agencies and institutions.

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Those present included the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command; representative of the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command; Corps Commanders and Commandants of Nigerian Army institutions in Lagos; and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2.

Others were Professor Mahmoud Lawan; Dr Wahab Shittu, SAN; the Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa Office; and senior retired officers, including Major General Stephen Olabanji (retd.), Brigadier General Mustapha Onoyiveta (retd.) and Major M.A. Kebonkwu (retd.), among other guests.