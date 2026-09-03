Liberia: Boakai Replaces Justice Minister Tweh

Names Betty Lamin Blamo as successor

MONROVIA, September 2, 2026 -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has removed Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh from office and appointed Cllr. Betty M. Lamin Blamo as his replacement in a major leadership change at the Ministry of Justice.

The Executive Mansion announced the change Wednesday as part of a series of appointments affecting several government institutions.

President Boakai also appointed Cllr. Abraham Boimah Sillah Sr. as Solicitor General, replacing Cllr. Augustine C. Fayiah.

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According to the Executive Mansion, Tweh and Fayiah will be reassigned to other government positions. Details of their new assignments were not immediately disclosed.

The Executive Mansion did not give specific reasons for the changes, saying the appointments form part of President Boakai's efforts to strengthen government institutions and improve public-service delivery.

Blamo will take charge of the Justice Ministry as the government confronts several high-profile criminal investigations, prosecutions and politically sensitive legal matters. The ministry provides legal advice to the government and oversees the country's prosecutorial system.

The reshuffle also affected the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, where Angel M. Morris was appointed Deputy Minister for Public Affairs and Harrison K. Sorsor named Assistant Minister for Research, Policy and Planning.

President Boakai appointed Alex Chersia Grant as commissioner of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission and Christopher Ben Bailey as superintendent of Grand Gedeh County.

Meanwhile, Benedict Yeke Harleysion Sr. was reappointed chairman of the National Transit Authority's board.

The Executive Mansion said nominees to positions requiring legislative approval will be subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.