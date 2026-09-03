Liberia: Boakai Resets Justice Ministry Amid Drug Crisis

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has sacked the most senior legal officials of his government, announcing through an Executive Mansion statement on Wednesday that both the Justice Minister and Attorney General, N. Oswald Tweh and Solicitor General, Augustine Fayiah have been relieved of their post with immediate effect.

The President's decision to replace Tweh and Fayiah comes at a politically and institutionally sensitive moment for a country that is in the middle of its most consequential narcotics investigation in years, while confidence in the government's handling of the drug cases has become a subject of intense public debate.

The Executive Mansion gave no specific reason for the changes, saying only that the appointments are part of the President's continuing effort to strengthen key government institutions and improve public-service delivery. Tweh and Fayiah are to be reassigned elsewhere in government, while Cllr. Betty M. Lamin-Blamo becomes Minister of Justice and Attorney General and Cllr. Abrahim Boimah Sillah, Sr. becomes Solicitor General.

The timing, however, makes the Justice Ministry changes difficult to separate from the broader crisis surrounding drug investigations.

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There is no official statement saying Tweh was removed because of the narcotics investigation, nor has the government accused him of wrongdoing. But the leadership change occurs against a backdrop of mounting controversy around the Ministry, an expanding drug investigation and increasingly difficult questions about the credibility, independence and effectiveness of the state's response.

The Justice Ministry has been at the center of the government's response to two major narcotics cases involving seizures valued at approximately US$19.3 million and US$317 million. Government officials say the investigation has uncovered an organized, sophisticated and well-funded network that may have operated in Liberia for more than six years.

President Boakai has repeatedly signaled that the investigation should not stop with low-level actors.

In August, his administration ordered investigations and disciplinary measures involving officials connected to the broader drug saga. The President also directed an immediate investigation into allegations surrounding the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency after a vehicle allegedly connected to a narcotics suspect was reported at the LDEA leadership office. The President instructed the Justice Minister to conduct an impartial investigation and submit a report within 48 hours.

That episode was followed by a separate controversy surrounding Tweh himself.

The Tweh Controversy and the Question of Public Confidence

In recent weeks, allegations circulated on social media attempting to link Tweh's official vehicle to individuals associated with the drug investigation.

The Justice Ministry rejected the allegations, maintaining that the vehicle was government property obtained with public funds and assigned to the Minister following a formal request. Tweh subsequently appeared before the Senate Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veterans Affairs amid questions about the vehicle.

There is no established evidence in the public record reviewed for this article that Tweh received the vehicle from a drug cartel or that he personally participated in narcotics trafficking.

Indeed, a member of Tweh's legal team publicly defended him on September 2, arguing that allegations of personal wrongdoing had not been supported by credible evidence and warning against turning political disagreements into character assassination.

Yet politically, evidence and perception are two different dimensions of public administration.

For a Justice Minister leading a highly sensitive narcotics prosecution, even an allegation that is ultimately unsubstantiated can create a credibility problem if it becomes sufficiently widespread to make the public question the impartiality of the institution.

That may be one of the issues confronting the Boakai administration--not simply whether Tweh was guilty of anything, but whether the Justice Ministry under his leadership could continue to command maximum public confidence while prosecuting one of the most politically explosive investigations in Liberia's recent history.

The Jewel Howard-Taylor Factor

The situation became even more politically charged when former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor was charged in connection with the investigation into the alleged transnational narcotics network.

The charges were announced by Tweh on August 19 after Howard-Taylor was prevented from leaving Liberia and taken to the Liberia National Police headquarters for questioning. Government prosecutors allege violations of Liberia's Controlled Drug and Substance Act, Penal Law and Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law. Howard-Taylor remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The significance of that development extends beyond the individual defendant.

The investigation has now touched a former occupant of one of Liberia's highest constitutional offices. That makes the Justice Ministry's conduct subject to an extraordinary level of political scrutiny.

The Police Inspector General has said investigators believe Howard-Taylor falls within the network being investigated, while the government has maintained that the investigation is directed at dismantling the alleged trafficking organization rather than targeting a particular political administration.

Tweh therefore became the public face of a prosecution carrying enormous political consequences.

His removal does not necessarily mean the government believes his handling of the case was wrong. It could instead reflect a presidential calculation that a change in leadership would provide a reset at a moment when the credibility of the prosecution itself has become almost as important as the prosecution's outcome.

The replacement of both the Attorney General and Solicitor General is particularly significant.

The Solicitor General is central to the government's litigation and prosecution machinery. Removing both senior legal officials simultaneously suggests that Boakai may be seeking more than an individual personnel adjustment.

It could represent an attempt to reorganize the government's legal command structure as the drug investigation enters a more demanding prosecutorial phase.

The investigation is no longer simply about intercepting cocaine. Authorities say they are pursuing financiers, organizers, handlers, facilitators, insiders and foreign actors.

Such a prosecution requires evidence management, financial investigations, asset tracing, international legal cooperation, witness protection, prosecutorial strategy and the ability to withstand intense judicial scrutiny.

It also requires public confidence.

The ongoing US$317 million case illustrates the challenge. The trial has already faced concerns about juror security and alleged interference, prompting the court to empanel a new sequestered jury.

In such circumstances, the President could reasonably conclude that a new legal leadership team would help establish a clearer institutional line between the investigation, prosecution and political controversy.

Enter Betty Lamin-Blamo

The appointment of Cllr. Betty M. Lamin-Blamo is therefore potentially one of the most consequential aspects of Boakai's decision.

This is not an appointment of a newcomer to the country's justice system.

Lamin-Blamo previously served as Solicitor General, including during the administration of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Records of the Supreme Court show her repeatedly appearing on behalf of the government in significant criminal, constitutional, commercial and public-law cases.

Her previous work also indicates an emphasis on strengthening prosecution.

In 2014, while serving as Solicitor General, Lamin-Blamo spoke about the Ministry of Justice's prosecution-review and training system, explaining that prosecutors' performance reports were being examined to identify mistakes, challenges and capacity gaps.

That background could be important now.

Liberia does not simply need more arrests in the drug fight. It needs prosecutorial competence capable of converting intelligence into admissible evidence and evidence into sustainable convictions.

Lamin-Blamo's return could bring institutional memory to a Justice Ministry facing a highly complex prosecution environment.

Her previous experience representing the state before the Supreme Court and managing government litigation gives her familiarity with the relationship between investigation, prosecution, trial strategy and appellate litigation.

She also previously recruited prosecutors who went on to work in the country's financial-crimes and anti-corruption prosecution environment. The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission identifies one of its senior prosecutors, Cllr. Bobby F. Weetol Livingstone, as having been recruited by Lamin-Blamo while she was Solicitor General in 2015.

Her appointment could therefore be interpreted as an effort to place experience, institutional memory and prosecution discipline at the center of the government's next phase.

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But experience alone will not solve the narcotics problem.

The new Justice Minister will inherit a system under enormous pressure.

The first challenge will be ensuring that the drug investigation is insulated from political interference--whether that interference comes from government, opposition politicians, influential business interests or public pressure.

The second will be ensuring that the government follows the evidence wherever it leads.

The third will be protecting the integrity of prosecutions. Justice Minister Tweh himself recently warned against "trial by media," arguing that criminal cases should be built on facts, evidence and law rather than public accusations.

That principle remains relevant under his successor.

If Lamin-Blamo is to succeed, she will have to demonstrate that the government can simultaneously be tough on narcotics and rigorous about due process.

That means no selective prosecution, no politically motivated arrests, no premature declarations of guilt and no shielding of politically connected suspects.

If the new Justice leadership produces stronger investigations, better prosecutorial coordination, transparent case management and credible convictions based on evidence, the reshuffle may eventually be viewed as a strategic decision to strengthen the government's anti-drug campaign.

If, however, the changes merely produce new personalities without fixing weaknesses in intelligence sharing, financial investigation, prosecution capacity, evidence management and institutional accountability, the restructuring will have changed the leadership without changing the problem.

The stakes, for the President, are therefore considerably higher than a ministerial reshuffle.

The appointment of Betty Lamin-Blamo gives the administration an opportunity to answer that question with a new legal strategy.

And perhaps the most important measure of her tenure will not be how many people are arrested--but whether Liberia ultimately reaches the financiers, organizers and institutional facilitators behind the drugs, while ensuring that every case survives the test of evidence and law.