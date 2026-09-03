Nigeria: Uber Exits Nigeria, Uganda After Review of African Operations

Nairobi — Ride-hailing giant Uber has exited Nigeria and Uganda, ending its operations in the two African markets after reviewing its business.

Uber discontinued services in both countries yesterday, saying the decision was limited to the two markets and would not affect its operations elsewhere in Africa.

The exit ends a 12-year presence in Nigeria, where Uber launched in Lagos in 2014, and about a decade in Uganda, where it began operations in Kampala in 2016.

"After a thorough review, we have taken the difficult decision to wind down operations in Nigeria and Uganda, effective September 2, 2026," Uber announced in a statement.

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"This decision is limited strictly to these two markets and does not impact our operations across the rest of the continent."

Uber said its immediate priority was supporting drivers, riders and local employees during the transition, while reaffirming its commitment to Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company has not disclosed the number of drivers, riders or employees affected by the decision, nor has it given specific financial reasons for withdrawing from either country.

The Nigerian market had become increasingly difficult for ride-hailing companies, with rising fuel costs, inflation and currency volatility pushing up operating expenses while competition intensified.

Drivers have also faced pressure from higher running costs and disputes over earnings.

Uber's departure leaves competitors including Bolt, inDrive and local operators to compete for its customers and drivers in Nigeria, one of Africa's largest ride-hailing markets.

In Uganda, the company is also leaving a market where competition had increased as other digital transport platforms expanded their presence.

The exits come as Uber undertakes a broader restructuring of its global business.

On the same day it announced the African withdrawals, Uber said it would cut about 3,300 jobs, equivalent to roughly 10 per cent of its corporate workforce, as part of a plan to simplify its organisational structure, remove management layers and redirect resources towards growth and innovation.

The restructuring is expected to generate significant cost savings that Uber plans to redeploy into its future growth priorities, including autonomous mobility.

The company has committed more than $10 billion towards autonomous vehicle development and partnerships, highlighting the strategic shift underway at the group.

Uber's latest exits follow its withdrawal from Tanzania in January 2026 and Ivory Coast in 2025, leaving the company operating in four African markets ;Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Egypt.

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The company has not linked the Nigerian and Ugandan exits to regulatory pressures in Kenya.

However, its shrinking African footprint comes as Kenyan authorities consider tighter regulation of the ride-hailing industry, including proposals on minimum driver compensation and fares.

A senior executive at the ride-hailing company, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said regulatory uncertainty was already affecting investment decisions in Kenya.

"So already, what we're finding is the appetite to invest in Kenya is reduced."

"We put in an investment ask, an investment request for this market, and we were denied. And we were denied, not on performance, we were denied on... the uncertainty of the regulatory situation."