Zimbabwe-Mozambique Deal to Boost Beira-Harare Fuel Pipeline Capacity

PRESIDENTS Emmerson Mnangagwa and Daniel Chapo on Wednesday announced a major expansion of the Beira-Harare fuel corridor that will increase the pipeline's capacity by 67%, strengthening energy security in Zimbabwe and across the region.

The CPMZ pipeline's annual transport capacity is expected to rise from three million to five million cubic metres by the end of 2027.

The expansion will allow an additional two billion litres of fuel to be transported annually, benefiting Mozambique, Zimbabwe and neighbouring regional markets including Zambia, Malawi, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Chapo described the project as a critical investment in regional energy security and infrastructure.

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"The expansion of the CPMZ pipeline is an important investment in Mozambique's infrastructure and in the energy security of our region. By strengthening the connection between the Port of Beira and the Southern African hinterland, we are reinforcing Mozambique's role as a strategic gateway for regional trade while deepening our cooperation with Zimbabwe," he said.

He said infrastructure investments of this nature were essential for economic growth and strengthening the region's resilience.

Mnangagwa said the expansion would have significant long-term benefits for Zimbabwe and the wider region.

"The stronger Beira-Harare corridor will support Zimbabwe's energy security while creating greater capacity to serve markets beyond our borders. It shows what Mozambique and Zimbabwe can achieve through cooperation around infrastructure of shared regional importance," he said.

The expansion will involve the construction of new pumping stations at Nhamatanda in Sofala Province and Messica in Manica Province.

The project will be synchronised with the planned expansion of the Petrozim Line between Feruka and Harare, creating a higher-capacity fuel route from the Mozambican coast into the Southern African hinterland.

Authorities said construction and commissioning would be carried out without disrupting existing pipeline operations or fuel supplies.

The 294-kilometre CPMZ pipeline links the Port of Beira in Mozambique to Feruka in Zimbabwe and serves as a key fuel artery for landlocked countries in the region.

The latest expansion follows an upgrade completed in 2024 which increased the pipeline's annual capacity from two million to three million cubic metres.

António Laice, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said the project would increase capacity along one of the region's most important fuel routes while ensuring continued supplies.

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"This project adds substantial capacity to one of the region's most important fuel routes without disrupting the supplies on which countries and businesses rely every day. It is an investment not only in pipeline infrastructure, but in regional trade, industrial activity and the long-term reliability of Southern Africa's fuel supply network," he said.

Beyond the latest expansion, plans are also being considered to eventually replace the existing pipeline with a larger-diameter line capable of transporting about 12 million cubic metres annually.

The proposed upgrade is projected to meet regional fuel demand through to 2050.

There are also plans being considered to extend the Harare-Lusaka fuel route into Zambia's Copperbelt, potentially further strengthening regional fuel distribution networks.

The developments are expected to cement the Beira corridor's position as a strategic gateway for fuel imports into Zimbabwe and other landlocked Southern African markets.