Mozambique: Expansion of Beira-Feruka Oil Pipeline Crucial for Strengthening Economic Integration

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo believes that the expansion of the Beira-Feruka oil pipeline is a major milestone for strengthening economic integration between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The pipeline's capacity was expanded by 67 percent and expected to strengthen energy security across Southern Africa, benefiting hinterland countries and key regional trade routes.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nhamatanda district, central province of Sofala, during the groundbreaking ceremony for Mozambique-Zimbabwe Pipeline Company (CPMZ) pumping capacity enhancement project, Chapo noted that the initiative will boost fuel transport capacity from three to five million cubic metres per year.

According to the President, the expansion, which includes constructing new pumping stations in Nhamatanda and Messica, Manica province, reflects a coordinated vision for regional energy and logistical connectivity.

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"These are not isolated investments. We are witnessing a coordinated vision of logistical and energy integration between our two countries and peoples. This pipeline is a strategic infrastructure asset and a tangible expression of economic cooperation between Mozambique and Zimbabwe", he said.

The initial expansion phase previously increased the pipeline's throughput from two to three million cubic metres per year, with this new stage set to reach five million.

Chapo also advocated transforming the Beira Corridor from a simple transit route into a comprehensive development engine through the creation of industries, logistics hubs, agro-processing facilities, special economic zones, and local job opportunities.

"We want to progressively transform Mozambican corridors from simple transit routes into true corridors of development. We urge CPMZ and its partners to continue investing in local human capital, while calling on host communities to safeguard the infrastructure by respecting safety zones and right-of-way boundaries", he said.

The expansion on the Mozambican side will be matched by a capacity increase along the Feruka-Harare pipeline segment in Zimbabwe, further solidifying the energy link between both nations.

"When Mozambique grows, we want Zimbabwe to benefit. When Zimbabwe grows, we want Mozambique to benefit as well", Chapo declared, stressing shared prosperity.

Operational since 1965, the Beira-Feruka pipeline underwent major rehabilitation following Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, with CPMZ established to resume fuel transport from the Port of Beira to Feruka in 1982.

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The ceremony was attended by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose presence Chapo praised as "a testament to the historic friendship, solidarity, and cooperation binding the two nations."

Lt /Zt/Am/