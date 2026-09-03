Nigeria: Police Dismiss Four Officers Over Fatal Shooting of Motorist

The police said the officers were found complicit in the alleged killing of the motorist and would face criminal charges in court.

Four police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a student and motorist, Anthony Obodo, during a pursuit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, who announced the disciplinary action at a press briefing on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said the officers are to face criminal prosecution in addition.

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Mr Adepoju, who was giving an update on the investigation into Mr Obodo's death, said the probe established the officers' complicity in the incident.

He said, "The officers had been tried in an orderly room trial and recommended for dismissal." An inspector allegedly involved in the incident, who is still at large, would also face the same disciplinary process upon arrest.

How Obodo was killed

Mr Obodo was shot on 27 August at about 5:30 p.m. during a police pursuit involving officers from the Agip Division in Port Harcourt.

According to the police, the patrol team, led by an assistant superintendent, was returning from a special duty at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium when its members sighted a black, fully tinted Lexus vehicle.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it allegedly sped off while attempting to evade checking, prompting the patrol team to pursue.

During the chase, Corporal Alfred Louis opened fire at the vehicle, hitting Mr Obodo, who sustained a gunshot injury. He was rushed to a hospital, where a doctor confirmed him dead.

The three members of the patrol team were immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, where investigations were conducted.

The police also sought to arrest Solomon Nwogu, an inspector, who reportedly absconded after the incident.

'We will not shield any officer'

Mr Adepoju said the police command in Rivers State places a high premium on professionalism, accountability, respect for human rights, and the protection of life and property.

"Where allegations of misconduct are made against police operatives, we'll not shield any officer found to have acted outside the law under my watch," he said.

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He said the investigation would be conducted professionally, fairly, and objectively to ensure justice.

The commissioner also expressed condolences to Mr Obodo's family, saying, "I sincerely condole with the family at this trying period and reaffirm that we'd make sure that justice is done."

The development follows demands for justice over Mr Obodo's death, with his family and others seeking accountability for the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The police commissioner's announcement represents the command's latest position on the case; the affected officers are now expected to face criminal proceedings in addition to the disciplinary action already taken against them.