Nigeria: NAFDAC Orders Recall of Sachet Alcohol Drinks Below 200ml

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ordered manufacturers to recall alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and containers below 200 ml, as the Federal Government steps up enforcement of regulations aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm.

NAFDAC directed manufacturers to properly inventory the affected products and destroy them under the agency's supervision, with the companies required to bear the cost of the exercise.

The agency said the recall was part of efforts to remove prohibited small-volume alcoholic drinks from the market and limit their accessibility, particularly among young people.

The ban on the production, importation, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and containers below 200ml took full effect on January 1, 2026, following the expiration of the transition period granted to manufacturers.

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NAFDAC warned manufacturers, distributors and other businesses that violate the directive that they could face regulatory sanctions.

The latest enforcement comes as the Federal Government has launched the Nigeria Alcohol Policy and its Multisectoral Implementation Plan 2026-2030 in Abuja.

The policy, launched by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, provides a national framework for addressing harmful alcohol use and regulating aspects of the production, distribution, marketing and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom, said harmful alcohol use and the circulation of illicit and unregulated alcohol products remained major public health concerns.

Pate stressed the need for collaboration among government agencies, the alcohol industry, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the policy.

He said reducing alcohol-related harm required coordinated action beyond the health sector, given its links to a range of health and social problems.

The Federal Government said the implementation of the new policy, alongside stronger enforcement of existing regulations, would help promote responsible alcohol consumption, reduce alcohol-related harm and protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians.