Nigeria: Rivers NDC Says Deputy Gov Candidate's Name Uploaded On INEC Portal

The media directorate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Rivers State, has debunked the trending report that the name of the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Mike Barieenee Nwielaghi, was not uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The directorate, on Thursday, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said, "We state unequivocally that this narrative is false and misleading. The name of our deputy governorship candidate was successfully uploaded by INEC", calling on Nigerians to always verify stories before the run to the social media space.

According to the statement, "Dr. Mike Nwielaghi remains the duly presented and recognised Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Rivers State, and his details have been duly submitted through the appropriate electoral process.

"We therefore urge members of the public, supporters of the NDC, and the media to disregard any publication suggesting otherwise. Political discourse should be guided by facts, not speculation, misinformation or attempts to create unnecessary confusion within the electorate".

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The media directorate noted that the NDC Rivers State remains committed to transparency, due process and issue-based political engagement. "We encourage journalists and members of the public to verify electoral information from the appropriate official sources before publishing or sharing claims that could mislead the public.

The facts remain clear. Dr. Mike Nwielaghi is the NDC Deputy Governorship Candidate for Rivers State.

"We shall continue to provide accurate information to the people of Rivers State as the electoral process progresses. We sincerely appreciate the people of Rivers State for their continued support, confidence and encouragement. Your show of solidarity and commitment to the NDC is deeply valued, and we remain grateful for your trust as we continue this journey together".

Confirming the uploading of his name by INEC, Dr. Nwielaghi expressed the party's readiness to take over power at the poll next and give the Rivers people the best democracy they deserve, adding that the governorship candidate of NDC, Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, is a man loved by the people of the state.