Zimbabwe: Harare Vendors Given Final Deadline to Clear Streets

The government has given illegal vendors operating in Harare until 9 September 2026 to vacate unauthorised sites ahead of a nationwide clean-up operation.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works said the crackdown would target illegal vending and informal trading in the Central Business District (CBD) and across the wider Harare Metropolitan Province.

In a statement, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said illegal vending had contributed to poor sanitation, blocked public pathways, disrupted formal businesses and increased congestion in the capital.

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"Whilst the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe acknowledges the existence of informal trading as a recognized avenue of livelihood, this, however, should be within the bounds of municipal by-laws and at legally designated marketplaces," Minister Garwe said.

"The current state of disorderliness on the streets is not tolerable." he added

The government said it was particularly concerned about the impact of illegal vending on public health and security including what it described as an environment conducive to drug and substance abuse.

Minister Garwe issued what he described as a "stern and final warning" to vendors operating outside areas authorised by local authorities.

"All vendors engaging in Illegal Street and night trading have until Wednesday, September 9, 2026 to immediately vacate these unauthorised sites and relocate to lawful, designated vending markets provided by the local authority," he said.

From 9 September, the ministry, together with other government departments and agencies, will launch what the Minister described as a "comprehensive, zero-tolerance clean-up operation" targeting illegal vending sites.

Authorities said illegal structures, stalls and trading sites would be dismantled during the operation.

Municipal police will remain deployed in cleared areas to prevent vendors from returning, according to the Minister.

The government said the exercise would begin in Harare before being extended to other cities, towns and urban settlements across Zimbabwe.

The operation is being presented as part of efforts to restore public order, cleanliness and trafficability in line with the government's National Development Strategy 2 and Vision 2030 goals.

Minister Garwe urged informal traders to use the remaining time to move voluntarily to designated markets and warned that failure to comply could result in the loss of merchandise.

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"We strongly urge all informal traders to take note of the advice, utilize this window, and comply with the directive voluntarily to avoid loss of their merchandise," he said.

Local authorities have also been instructed to speed up the registration and allocation of compliant traders to designated vending structures.

The government said it remained committed to creating what it described as a sustainable, orderly, clean and safe economic environment and called on residents and stakeholders to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during the operation.