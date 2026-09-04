Zimbabwe: Government's Vendor Crackdown to Spread to More Cities

After a targeted clean-up of Harare, the Ministry of Local Government, by ridding the streets of illegal vendors, is aiming to replicate the exercise in other municipalities across the country.

Minister of Local Government, Daniel Garwe, has given vendors a September 9 deadline to vacate the streets of Harare.

The vendors have flooded the pavements of Harare's Central Business District, with City Council officers struggling to contain them.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement, Garwe said the clean-up exercise will ultimately result in the demolition of vending structures that have been erected in the capital.

"Works and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies will launch a comprehensive, zero-tolerance clean-up operation targeting illegal vending sites across Harare and the broader Harare Metropolitan Province.

"During this operation, all illegal vending structures, stalls, and sites will be completely disbanded. Municipal police will remain deployed to ensure that cleared areas are not re-occupied.

"Following the commencement of this exercise in the capital, the clean-up operation will systematically move to all other cities, towns, and urban settlements across the country to restore public order, cleanliness, and trafficability in line with National Development Strategy 2 and Vision 2030 aspirations.

"We strongly urge all informal traders to take note of the advice, utilise this window, and comply with the directive voluntarily to avoid loss of their merchandise.

"Local authorities are also instructed to facilitate the immediate registration and orderly placement of compliant traders into designated structures," said Garwe.

This is not the first time that the government has embarked on the removal of street vendors and illegal markets.

The exercises have been criticised by the opposition and observers, who argue that illegal vending has been born of the tough prevailing economic conditions.

Garwe said that, while illegal vending is a livelihood for some, it should be conducted within the confines of the law.

"Whilst the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe acknowledges the existence of informal trading as a recognised avenue of livelihood, this, however, should be within the bounds of municipal by-laws and at legally designated marketplaces.

"The current state of disorderliness on the streets is not tolerable. The conduct of illegal vendors has become a threat to the health and security of our nation, creating a home for drug and substance abuse, among other ills," said Garwe.