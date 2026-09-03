Nigeria: Continental Re Gets License to Open Office in Kigali, Rwanda

Reinsurance giant, Continental Reinsurance, said it has been granted a licence by the National Bank of Rwanda to establish a Representative Office in Kigali, Rwanda.

The office, operating under the name Continental Reinsurance Limited, became effective on August 10, 2026 and deepens the company's presence in the East African market.

Managing Director of the reinsurance firm Kevin Mworia, said the Representative Office would act as a local liaison and market-development presence, strengthening Continental Re's engagement with insurers, reinsurance brokers, and industry stakeholders in Rwanda.

He said it complements the underwriting and technical capacity delivered through the company's East Africa operations, bringing its teams closer to clients and enabling more responsive local support.

"Rwanda is one of the most dynamic and well-governed insurance markets in the region, and establishing a presence here reflects our long-term commitment to East Africa "Our Representative Office allows us to work more closely with our partners on the ground, understand their needs in real time, and continue delivering the responsive service and technical expertise that define Continental Re," Mworia stated

He said Continental Re would introduce a dedicated local representative in the coming weeks to provide clients and partners with direct, on-the-ground access to the company's teams and solutions.