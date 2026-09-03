Africa: Nigeria Ready to Host AACT 2026 As Abuja Awaits Africa

Nigeria is fully prepared to host the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) moving into the final execution phase ahead of the continental women's golf championship in Abuja.

The President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) and Chairperson of the AACT 2026 LOC, Dr. Lami Onayi Ahmed, said Nigeria was ready to welcome more than 30 African countries for the tournament scheduled for November 2 to 7, 2026, at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Ahmed said preparations had advanced beyond planning, with dedicated teams working on security, transportation, accommodation, medical services, protocol, visas, competition, accreditation, media, culture, sponsorship and other operational areas.

"A question people naturally ask when we talk to them is: Is Nigeria ready? Our answer is yes, absolutely. Nigeria is getting ready, and we are now firmly in the execution phase," she said.

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She described the championship as an opportunity to project Nigeria's hospitality, culture and organisational capacity while strengthening women's golf across the continent.

The LOC is also working with government institutions, the FCT Administration, security agencies and corporate partners to ensure a seamless tournament.

Ahmed stressed that security remained non-negotiable, saying arrangements were being coordinated around airports, hotels, transportation routes, the golf course and official activities.

"Our position is very clear on security: the safety of every player, official, delegate and visitor is non-negotiable," she said.

The AACT will be followed immediately by the Nigerian Ladies Open Championship from November 7 to 10, 2026, with play scheduled for November 8-10 and the prize presentation on November 10.

Ahmed also disclosed plans for a Business and Investment Summit and a Girls in Golf initiative aimed at introducing and supporting young girls in the sport.

She said the tournament would attract teams, officials, supporters and delegates from across Africa, turning Abuja into a continental meeting point for women in sport.

"In November, Africa will come to Abuja. They will come to compete. They will come to build friendships. They will come to experience Nigeria," Ahmed said.