Liberia: GOL Raises U.S.$954.7m in Revenue

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has announced that it has collected US$954.7 million in revenue for Fiscal Year 2026 as of Wednesday morning, putting the government on track to cross the US$1 billion revenue milestone before the end of this month (September 2026).

LRA Commissioner-General James Dorbor Jallah made the disclosure during a Revenue Performance and Revenue Measures and Policies Review Meeting in Monrovia, saying the latest collection figure reflects continued collaboration between the LRA, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and other government institutions.

"As of this morning, we can report that we have raised US$954.7 million in revenue, thanks to the collaboration we continue with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and other entities," Commissioner-General Jallah said.

With nearly US$955 million already collected, Jallah said the government is on course to achieve its US$1 billion domestic revenue target before the end of the month as well as the US$ 1.3 billion revenue target for 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The revenue authority is also pointing to the implementation of new and more efficient tax collection mechanisms as part of efforts to strengthen domestic resource mobilization. Among the measures are electronic fiscal devices, which the government says are intended to reduce tax leakages, improve compliance, simplify the filing process, and strengthen revenue monitoring.

The government says stronger domestic revenue collection is critical to financing national development priorities and reducing Liberia's heavy dependence on external assistance. The measures are therefore aimed not only at increasing revenue but also at building a more transparent, efficient, and sustainable domestic tax system.

Speaking earlier, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the two institutions, noting that strong revenue performance remains critical to financing the Government's development priorities and reducing reliance on external resources.

Minister Ngafuan said the progress recorded so far provides reason for optimism, while urging the revenue authorities and all revenue generating entities of government to maintain the momentum through enhanced compliance, improved administration and stronger engagement with taxpayers.

Despite the progress made so far, he encouraged technical team members of both institutions to remain focused in generating more domestic resources in the interest of all Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have to keep the focus because the more we do, the more we are challenged to do because the expectations of our people are high. The first year implementation report of the AAID proves we are on track to achieving our AAID targets in many sectors including roads, health, education, and agriculture. We have done much, but there is much more we must do and will do." Minister Ngafuan said.

He then reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening resource mobilization as a foundation for fiscal sustainability and the implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.